I’m gonna say no. The only way Miles Sanders is going to learn to hit the hole and go is to, well, hit the hole and go. He is the most explosive offensive weapon the Eagles have right now, with DeSean Jackson sidelined. Only using Sanders in space sounds good, but if you start to do that, before long every time he enters the game, teams will know you’re throwing it to him on a wheel route or a screen. And those things will stop working.