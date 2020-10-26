Thanks for the question, David. Let’s just look at the fourth-down plays Thursday. In the first quarter, on fourth and 1 from the Giants’ 31, Carson Wentz scrambled 3 yards for the first down. Early in the fourth quarter, with the Eagles trailing, 14-10, Doug Pederson decided to go for it on a fourth and goal from the 3. Wentz threw an incomplete pass to Hakeem Butler. While the play call was criticized, it’s fair to suggest that the Eagles could have gotten a pass interference call on Logan Ryan. It wasn’t called, so the play was considered a poor one, especially going to a tight end who had never played a snap on offense until that game. When a team is 2-4-1, a lot can be questioned, and so can the fourth-down calls. For the season the Eagles are 4-for-11 on fourth down conversions, so to answer your question, anytime you miss on 7 of 11, everything has to be looked at, including the play calling.