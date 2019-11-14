Good question, Dean. I don’t have a direct line of communication with Howie Roseman, so I can’t say for certain. But I can speculate! Roseman essentially said the reason the Eagles passed on Jadeveon Clowney was because they needed to let young players develop. Derek Barnett is the young defensive end who has benefited from Clowney’s not being here, and, while his numbers aren’t eye-popping, I’d imagine the Eagles are still happy they bet on the former first-round pick. But, at the same time, they traded a fourth-round pick for Genard Avery, who is a situational rusher. Clowney, who is a free agent after this season, will be making significantly more money than Avery over the next two seasons, but will also be much more productive. I’d imagine the Eagles would still pass on Clowney, although they could use more depth at defensive end.