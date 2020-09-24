Maybe it feels a little like 2015, given that then, too, expectations were for a solid season, after back-to-back 10-6 years under Chip Kelly. An 0-2 start showed that many offseason assumptions were untrue, such as believing that Byron Maxwell was a shutdown corner, and that DeMarco Murray was better suited for Kelly’s system than LeSean McCoy. Despite never really looking like a contender, that team hung around at 4-4 until it hit a trio of ugly losses to the Dolphins, the Bucs and the Lions. Eventually, you could tell there was more wrong than a lack of talent. You could tell those guys were not playing for their coach.