I have to admit, the whistle not blowing Sunday afternoon in the Kansas City-Detroit game showed why this absurdity might be a necessary evil. Detroit runner Kerryon Johnson tried to reach the ball out, well short of the goal line, as he went down. (Players need to stop doing this, in most instances.) The Chiefs clawed the ball out, and it went under the pile. You could argue that a K.C. defensive lineman actually had the ball pinned long enough for it to count as possession, but the whistle never blew, Bashaud Breeland grabbed the ball, and he ran 100 yards for a touchdown that did indeed count in a 34-30 Chiefs victory.