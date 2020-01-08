Thanks for the question, Jade. As a lifelong Harry Kalas appreciator, I’m a big fan of your Twitter handle. I understand the question, but would argue that J.J. Arcega-Whiteside did make some progress this year, just not as much as expected. He’s even admitted he would have liked to be more productive this season, so it’s easy to argue his rookie season did not go as anyone would have hoped. I’d attribute that mostly to him not making the jump from colleges to the pros as quickly as expected. He didn’t have the physical tools that guys like D.K. Metcalf or even A.J. Brown did coming out. His value in college came as a red-zone target and a physical receiver who could make contested catches. He showed flashes of that last season, but wasn’t effective enough overall to stay on the field. He also had a few costly drops, including a touchdown pass against Washington in Week 15.