The Eagles this week are in one of those places that can rattle the nerves of Philadelphia fans. Having defeated unbeaten Green Bay on the road last Thursday in what was as close to a must win as the early season produces, Philadelphia is now confronted by one of those dangerous in-between games. The Eagles will face the winless New York Jets at home, a week before another significant road game, at Minnesota. If there’s anyone out there who doesn’t expect the Eagles to arrive in Minneapolis with a 3-2 record, raise your hand now. The Eagles themselves, of course, insist they are far from overconfident. “I don’t look at nobody lightly,” said wideout Alshon Jeffery. “Everybody’s in the NFL. They’re a professional team and they have pride.”