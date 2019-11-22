Hey there, Evan. Thanks for asking. I think you touched on part of the answer in the second part of your question. Miles Sanders is young and still learning, and had only one season as a starter at Penn State under his belt when he was drafted. He sometimes tries to do too much — to hit the home run, as they say, when just a short carry will do. At times, he hesitates with the ball a second too long, lacks confidence, and struggles to hit holes. He has other strengths, though, including an ability to make plays in the passing game. On top of that, a healthy Jordan Howard, who may or may not return Sunday, has been proving himself the more consistent runner, and has earned his spot as the usual featured back.