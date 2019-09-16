We assume NR, you are referring to the story that ESPN’s Chris Mortensen broke about Miami Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Mortensen wrote that Fitzpatrick has been given permission by the Dolphins to seek a trade. A former first-round pick, Fitzpatrick had six tackles, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery in Miami’s embarrassing, 43-0 loss to New England on Sunday. He is only in his second year after being the 11th overall selection in the 2018 draft out of Alabama. Fitzpatrick has the ability to play either corner or safety, though safety is his better position. The Eagles, or anybody who is interested, would likely have to offer a first-round pick. He is a skilled player who would help the Eagles’ secondary, but whether they would be willing to pay an expected high price remains to be seen.