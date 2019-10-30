The Eagles have one more game before the bye week. They’ll host the 3-4 Bears, who have already lost as many games as they did last season. The Birds would love to go into the break with a two-game winning streak. They lost two after hitting the midway point at .500 last season. If they were to lose to Chicago, a 4-5 mark with a week to stew before the Patriots and Seahawks come to town wouldn’t be ideal.