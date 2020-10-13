The above lines assume Lindblom and Patrick are 100% healthy. If Patrick isn’t ready, Laughton would probably move to 3C and Morgan Frost would be a candidate at 4C. If Lindblom isn’t 100%, Giroux could go back to the top line — he might be there anyway — and the other lines would be scrambled. Farabee could go from right wing to left wing, and it might open a spot for a player such as Sandin to make the team.