The region’s priciest home tour | Real Estate Newsletter

How much would you be willing to pay to tour the inside of a 124-year-old Gilded Age mansion?

The new nonprofit owners of Lynnewood Hall in Elkins Park are hoping your answer is “a lot.”

The Lynnewood Hall Preservation Foundation bought the property, which has seen better days, for $9 million last month. Accounting for inflation, that’s by far the highest price it’s sold for in its history.

To restore the 100,000-square-foot mansion and eventually make it accessible to the public, asbestos needs to be removed, which isn’t cheap. So the owners are selling hard-hat tours to raise money.

Guess how much you’ll have to pay for the cheapest walk-through of Lynnewood Hall: a 90-minute, pre-restoration (but post-asbestos remediation) tour of the first floor and exterior. I’m guessing that you guessed too low.

It’ll cost you $1,500. Two people can save and pay $2,500.

How about the extended-access four-hour tour? That’ll be $5,000 per person.

Then there’s the $15,000 and $50,000 options for groups.

The property’s owners know that these prices are, well, pricey. But removing asbestos from the mansion will cost $1.25 million, the owners said, and the goal is to raise the money as quickly as possible.

Lynnewood Hall has always done things big. The mansion was built in the 1890s for $8 million, or about $295 million in today’s dollars.

Read on for details about this latest effort to preserve and open up Lynnewood Hall.

Speaking of paying thousands of dollars, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office has sued a Philly landlord, saying SBG Management Services had tenants living in unsafe conditions and then fined them $5,000 for filing complaints with the state.

Among the conditions tenants complained about, according to the Attorney General’s lawsuit and my conversation with a tenant:

Raw sewage sitting in the basement “like a pond” and coming up through bathtubs Roach and mice infestations (A tenant told me mice have popped out of her silverware drawer when she’s opened it.) Leaks, water damage, and mold Broken and unsecured doors and locks

The City of Philadelphia and the legal aid nonprofit Community Legal Services of Philadelphia also have sued this landlord over conditions at one North Philly property, where residents had to evacuate after part of a building façade collapsed last year.

Read more about the state’s lawsuit and tenants’ complaints.

The latest news to pay attention to

After Andrea and Carl Szczepkowski retired and decided they wanted to live in Ocean City year round, the couple found a 2,200-square-foot home — the bottom of a duplex — that felt right.

A garage and plenty of space for their adult children to visit? ✔️

A quick walk to the boardwalk and beach? ✔️

A “spacious dream kitchen?” ✔️

The home also gives the Szczepkowskis space to showcase the mid-century and antique furniture that their families have handed down to them. There’s Carl’s mother’s velvet French Provincial sofa, the chair Carl’s grandmother needlepointed, and Andy’s mother’s corner cabinets.

Peek into the family’s “retreat,” where Andy and Carl people-watch from their covered front deck, and learn about the role yoga and pickleball play in making Ocean City their home.

📊The market📊

A few weeks ago, a real estate agent summed up the housing market by telling me that “being a buyer now sucks.”

An analysis of the market in the Philadelphia metro area in June backs that up.

Last month, according to the multiple listing service Bright MLS:

🔺 The median home price was up 4.2% from a year ago. It reached a record high of $370,000 for June.

🔺 The median sales price in Burlington County was up by double digits — 12.5% — to $370,790.

🔻 The number of new home listings coming onto the market was down 32.7% from last year — a two-decade low.

🔻 In Camden and Montgomery Counties, the number of active listings on the market at the end of the month was down by more than 30% from the same time last year.

A lack of homes for sale is a big hurdle for buyers, along with high prices and rising mortgage interest rates. And those interest rates are one factor keeping current homeowners from selling.

