Telling Black Philadelphia’s story | Morning Newsletter

How did a white woman come to write the definitive text on Philadelphia’s Black history? Columnist Elizabeth Wellington talked to the author of a new book that’s being pitched for use in local high schools to find out.

And La Salle University’s enrollment dropped 28% since 2019. Here’s a look at how the school is adjusting its plans.

Of note: President Joe Biden is in town today. Follow our live coverage of the event (and how to avoid the ensuing traffic) at Inquirer.com.

Former Philly educator Amy Jane Cohen has become somewhat of a rising star when it comes to teaching local Black history. Temple University Press released her book, Black History in the Philadelphia Landscape, in February, and hopes to get it into area high schools soon. She’s booked a slew of speaking engagements about it.

She also knows people wonder why a middle-aged white woman is so focused on local Black history in the first place.

Columnist Elizabeth Wellington did wonder: In a city filled with Black scholars, why is this book poised to rise to the top?

📚 “At first, I was worried about even asking the question because I actually liked the book,” Wellington told me. “I learned a few things. Isn’t that the point? But as a Black writer and storyteller, I think it’s important to talk about WHO tells our stories. As a Black American writer, I’ve experienced having story ideas about my community turned down and seen white people write the same stories and receive praise. It’s not that white people shouldn’t tell Black stories, but I do believe that Black people should have the same opportunities to tell stories that are relevant to their lives and communities and get the same audiences.”

📚 Wellington said Cohen is working as an ally and that she is taking her teachings to spaces that might otherwise be closed off. That’s a good thing: “I’m surprised that so many of my invitations [to speak about the book] have come from places with overwhelmingly white audiences,” Cohen says in the article. “But I’m pleased to share this information with people who otherwise may not have gotten it.”

📚 About her own work, Wellington said, “My passion is telling stories about the fabric of Philadelphia and how it touches, impacts, and represents Black Americans. Philadelphia is rich with Black history and contemporary Black stories. I love telling them.”

Read the full story here.

Like its much larger public peer a few Broad Street Line stops away, La Salle University has seen a dramatic enrollment drop in recent years. The Catholic school’s operating revenue is down, too, while core operating loss is up.

To fix its financial outlook, rightsizing enrollment expectations and revamping academic departments are on the table. Layoffs, which the school enacted in 2020, are not.

“It’s a tough time in higher education right now,” president Daniel J. Allen told The Inquirer’s Susan Snyder. “At the same time, I couldn’t be more confident about this university.”

Read on for La Salle’s full turnaround plan. Plus, dig into its plan to attract more students, which includes reviving baseball, adding several women’s sports, and starting a band.

