A beacon of stability in Kensington | Morning Newsletter

It’s Friday! It’s also set to be another scorcher, as the classic ‘90s commercial goes, with sun and high temps around 90. Even with possible PM showers, don’t forget your sunscreen.

Today, we have the story on Beacon House in Kensington, one of the nation’s lowest-barrier shelters for drug users. Some say it offers tough lessons for the city in crisis.

And our service desk has a roundup of the best Philly bike trails to explore small towns, food destinations, and breathtaking vistas. Read on for these stories and many more.

Kensington’s Beacon House is a rarity in the United States, and in Philadelphia: It’s a shelter geared toward people in active addiction that doesn’t require its residents to stop using drugs, and doesn’t enforce restrictions like curfews or security screenings that are in place at some other shelters.

Called a low-barrier shelter, the goal isn’t explicitly to get residents sober — it’s to give them support as they navigate their next steps. But because they finally have a form of stability amid the chaos of addiction, many do, with the help of on-site case management.

“If we were actually crafting policy around what research and evidence shows is successful, it would be this type of model,” a national drug policy reform advocate told The Inquirer.

Yet Beacon faces the same challenges as many addiction services orgs in the beleaguered neighborhood, including clashes with neighbors who complain of residents’ drug use on their blocks. The conversation also comes at a time when Mayor Cherelle L. Parker’s administration is seeking to both crack down on opioids in Kensington and expand treatment options throughout the city.

The Inquirer’s Max Marin and Aubrey Whelan have the story.

The Philadelphia region is an urban cyclist’s dream, with its sprawling network of bike trails — hundreds of miles in all — connected by the Schuylkill River Trail, the Circuit Trails network, and the East Coast Greenway.

🚲 Our new beginner’s guide to biking Philly’s most idyllic trails has all the essentials on where to start, what to pack, and how to map your route.

🚲 Looking for a ride within city limits? Start with the Schuylkill Boardwalk. (Pro tip: Bring a picnic.) Or if you love farmland and orchards, take the Pennypack Trail from the Delaware River up to Fox Chase Farm.

🚲 Feeling a trek into Jersey? Cross the Ben Franklin Bridge to the Cooper River Trail through Camden, Collingswood, and Haddonfield.

Civics reporter Henry Savage has the full details, well timed with a weekend forecast that demands you spend time outside.

Welcome back to Curious Philly Friday. We’ll feature both new and timeless stories from our forum for readers to ask about the city’s quirks.

This week, we have a new explainer from reporter Michelle Myers thanks to a reader question. Despite what you might reasonably assume about the country’s origins based on more celebratory depictions of history, not every early American was a fan of the revolution.

Indeed, non-patriots — including some Quakers, whose pacifism precluded them from picking a side — were exiled to Virginia (the horror!). No one was tarred and feathered, but some lost their property. And two lost their lives for allegedly collaborating with the British. Here’s the full explanation.

Have your own burning question about Philadelphia, its local oddities, or how the region works? Submit it here and you might find the answer featured in this space.

