⚾ That hometown feeling | Morning Newsletter

Hi, Philly. The weekend skies are looking clear for the Phillies’ playoff opener in South Philadelphia, where “The Showman” owns the Citizens Bank Park stage. What does Bryce Harper have in store for another postseason run?

And it’s about to get easier to grab dinner or a sandwich from the always-jammed Angelo’s Pizzeria. The Bella Vista shop has a new delivery kitchen.

You’ll also find our 2024 general election voters guide, and much more, below. Let’s get into it.

When the Phillies begin their playoff run at 4:08 p.m. Saturday in Game 1 of the National League Division Series, their star will be ready to reprise his role on his favorite stage.

Bryce Harper has long been one of the most exciting players in one of the most exciting ballparks in the country. Not only is he one of the best hitters in franchise history, he boasts a resume full of playoff homers in South Philly, specifically, at a park that seems to bring out the best in him.

“It’s why they call him ‘The Showman,’” second baseman Bryson Stott said, repeating the line Harper’s teammates often use to explain his flair for the dramatic.

Phillies reporter Scott Lauber explains why it’s safe to assume he’ll do it again this postseason.

Turn it up: The Phillies updated their music presentation in 2022 and hired a DJ. It’s helped make Citizens Bank Park “four hours of hell” for opponents.

Suit up: We found the best local shops to buy Phillies gear, clothing, and merchandise, from prestige vintage apparel to custom hand-dyed gems from local artists.

Angelo’s Pizzeria is getting into the ghost kitchen game.

The consistent best-of list maker is expanding its operations from one shop on South Ninth Street to two more kitchens in North Philadelphia. There, it will bake up pizzas and sandwiches exclusively for delivery through Uber Eats.

Food reporter Michael Klein has the details on the burgeoning restaurant group, called AGNB — “all gas, no brakes.”

P.S. In other food news, the pilot of a much-anticipated overnight food truck market in Fishtown has been indefinitely postponed. It was set to launch Thursday.

What you should know today

You know the 2024 general election is coming up on Nov. 5. Do you know who’s on your ballot? Or what those candidates’ major policies and stances are? And what’s the process to vote, again?

We have you covered. Enter your address to see who could represent you, from president to Pennsylvania House and Senate races to auditor general.

Check out The Inquirer’s full candidates guide to the November election.

More GOTV news: Bucks County internet celebrity Robin Robinson appears naked in an ad to encourage mail voting. Philadelphia election officials are urging the city’s youth to vote next month — and DJs are ready to soundtrack their trips to the polls. And voting machines across the state are going through logic and accuracy testing, which helps confirm their equipment is working properly ahead of Election Day.

🧠 Trivia time

North Philly native Tierra Whack gets married to and has a baby with which Philadelphia sports mascot in her latest music video?

A) Gritty

B) Phang

C) Phanatic

D) Swoop

Think you know? Check your answer.

What we’re...

🏈 Watching: Fox’s Universal Basic Guys, the new animated series by South Jersey brothers.

📚 Welcoming: Jean Darnell, who just landed in Philly to revive school libraries.

🎅 Eagerly anticipating: The new Philly-set Hallmark holiday movie featuring Donna Kelce and a Philly Specials song.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

The South Jersey township known for its stroll-worthy main street

Hint: 🪵

GOODWILL CONS

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Ralph Harris, who solved Wednesday’s anagram: Jimmy Carter. The former world leader became a centenarian Tuesday.

Photo of the day

