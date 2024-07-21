Buildings over bones | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Hi, Philly, it’s Sunday once again. It should be mostly sunny, and we’re feeling the heat with temps near 91.

What happens to the remains of Philadelphians when they are moved to make room for construction? Our main read explores the complexities involved when the city’s colonial-era history and its modern development interests clash, all while the exhumed bones wait for a final resting place.

Advertisement

— Paola Pérez (morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

Bones were discovered after workers broke ground to build luxury units at Second and Arch Streets in Philadelphia in the fall of 2016. Construction continued after the Medical Examiner’s Office determined the remains were historical. Then more graves were found in February 2017.

The remains belonged to nearly 500 Philadelphians, buried in the 18th century at what was once Philly’s old First Baptist Church cemetery.

Today, the site is known as the 218 Arch apartment building. Meanwhile, the bones are stored in a climate-controlled basement in Camden, waiting for a final resting place — again.

These events didn’t just unearth the historical remains of Philadelphians of the past. They also revealed sharp divisions between private archeologists and the city.

Take the Philadelphia Archaeological Forum, a nonprofit group of archaeologists who advocate for more respectful treatment of remains buried in historic or forgotten cemeteries all over the city. They have gone to court over the handling of exhumed graves, but progress is delayed due to a lack of protocols for burial.

Continue reading for more on questions surrounding developers’ responsibilities, and how city officials interpret and enforce laws concerning old burial grounds.

What you should know today

Philadelphia’s lack of public restrooms really stinks. So when word spread about a pilot program bringing public bathrooms to the city, it was a pretty huge deal.

People were so excited that they even participated in a “potty poll” to name the toilets. The winner: Philly Phlush.

One year later, Inquirer columnist Stephanie Farr gave herself what she termed a “crappy assignment” to follow up on the state of the loos, but for good reasons.

In her own words: “Because I want these bathrooms to succeed, because the U.S. is way behind Europe in providing access to public restrooms, and because if Philadelphia can’t meet people’s basic human needs, how can we expect to meet the more complicated ones?”

In Farr’s update, she found that while there were supposed to be three model bathrooms up and running by now, there are only two. This clog in the rollout concerns her about the future of this public bathroom project.

Get in the stall with Farr for her firsthand account on the state of the bathrooms, and what may be next.

❓Pop quiz

Outdoorsy readers get Brownie points on this one.

In this week’s newsletter, we explored the Pine Barrens, a forestland with hiking trails, water recreation, stellar views — and good food. We can’t forget the food.

Which famous foodie visited a local diner there in 2015?

A) Bobby Flay

B) Gordon Ramsay

C) Anthony Bourdain

D) Guy Fieri

Think you know? Check your answer.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: This group of quirky, lesser-known Phillies mascots have no problem pushing, pecking, or eating anyone who gets in their way of defending the Phanatic’s honor.

GOG GAP LASAGNA

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Lisa Eizen who correctly guessed Friday’s answer: Kennett Square. Thanks to a $50,000 grant, Kennett Square’s Fussell House will be rehabbed as an education center. The house was a stop on the Underground Railroad.

Photo of the day

🎶 Today’s Sunday track goes like this: “God, it’s brutal out here.” If that ain’t the truth, Olivia. Sincerely, an unapologetic elder millennial fan.

Philly fans brought their unique flair to Olivia Rodrigo’s “Guts Tour” stop at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday. The rest of us can live vicariously through pop critic Dan DeLuca’s experience of the highly anticipated and “terrifically entertaining” performance.

👋🏽 Thanks for starting your morning with The Inquirer. Have a great rest of your day.