🏠 Perplexing: Finding a place for rent in the Philly burbs is harder than almost anywhere in the city.

🌽 Frustrating: Another South Jersey farm calls it quits as low prices, outside competition, and increased wages continue to cripple.

🦅 Predicting: With the Eagles set to release the 53-man roster on Tuesday, we take a look at who Birds brass will keep – and cut.

Or depending on how look at it, Center City is not very different at all if you’re a newcomer to the area who never witnessed just how desolate the height of the COVID-19 pandemic made Philly’s epicenter.

Our reporter Peter Dobrin, who spent 10 months walking Center City for this latest piece wrote:

If I had just landed, Rip Van Winkle-like and ignorant of the pandemic pause, Center City today might not seem all that different than it was in the before times. Pedestrian density downtown often is at a level that would be the envy of many an American downtown or Main Street. Not far from my old home off South Street, an old-school tailor’s shop has turned over into a place that sells skateboards. Near my new home, in the shadow of the emerging towers of UCity Square, bubble tea shops and a dumpling “automat” are popping up. The urban fabric always evolves.

It’s a relief. Several nights this past spring, I found myself standing at Third and Market Streets just after dark suddenly realizing I was the only person in sight, like an extra on a Hollywood set after the cast and crew were done filming for the day. As recently as a month ago, I feared the change was permanent. But in the last few weeks, the city has suddenly rebounded. Chestnut around Ninth and 10th, 29th and Market, Third and Arch have looked to me in recent days like old times.

Considering I still carry a child-like sense of excitement every time I bound up the escalators at Suburban Station, this was an enjoyable piece.

