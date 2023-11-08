She’s your next mayor | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

It’s official:

Cherelle Parker broke the glass ceiling and will be Philadelphia’s first woman mayor. She’ll become the city’s 100th mayor when her four-year term begins in January.

Our lead story recaps her night of victory.

Democrat Cherelle Parker defeated Republican David Oh to become Philly’s 100th mayor.

Parker, the first woman to win the top job, recognized the historic nature of her campaign by thanking the women who blazed a trail for her in city politics.

In her own words: “I’m only here today because those women decided I was worthy enough to sit at their feet and learn,” Parker said. “So anyone who’s watching today, you need to know I don’t arrive here by myself. I didn’t pull myself up by my bootstraps. There was a community and a village of people who lifted me up.”

Parker has promised to crack down on crime, offer year-round school, support small business, and make Philadelphia a “safer, cleaner, green city.”

Continue reading for an overview of her rise.

Working Families Party candidates Kendra Brooks and Nicolas O’Rourke appear to have scored an unprecedented victory for progressives.

The Associated Press said incumbent Brooks won reelection. O’Rourke also declared victory but the AP had not declared him a winner as of early this morning.

If both progressives win, that means they ousted Republicans from posts the GOP has held for more than 70 years. The pair of seats on Council represent the city at-large and are effectively reserved for non-Democrats. Council has a total of seven at-large seats, five held by Democrats in a city where they outnumber registered Republicans 7-to-1.

Reminder: Four years ago, Brooks became the first third-party candidate to win a seat in decades.

The apparent defeat of Republican candidates Jim Hasher and Drew Murray would mean that only one Republican — longtime Councilmember Brian O’Neill, who represents Northeast Philly — will sit on the 17-seat legislative body. As of 1 a.m. Wednesday, neither candidate had conceded but Hasher congratulated Brooks and O’Rourke before ending his campaign’s election night event.

Notable quote: “Together we have left the Republican Party to the dustbin of history. The Working Families Party is here to stay,” O’Rourke said in remarks to a raucous crowd gathered at the Roar Nightclub in Fishtown. “Philadelphia said loudly that we do not want or need any more Republican representation, and I could not agree with y’all more.”

This was one of the most closely watched and expensive city races this fall. Here’s a recap of the contentious battle.

What you should know today

It looks like most of Philly’s registered voters didn’t bother to cast ballots.

The city estimated that the turnout among registered voters was less than 30%. Neither the historic implications of Philly’s mayoral race nor the $20 million spent on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court race appeared to inspire much voter enthusiasm.

Keep reading to find out which topics encouraged some voters to show up.

