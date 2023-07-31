🗳️ Life after the mayoral primary win | Morning Newsletter

Happy Monday. It should be mostly sunny with a high of 84.

Since winning the Democratic primary for mayor, Cherelle Parker hasn’t had many public appearances. Because Philly is an overwhelmingly blue city, she’s the favorite to win in November’s general election.

Our lead story checks in with the politician who is likely to become Philly’s 100th mayor and the first woman to take on the top job.

— Taylor Allen (@TayImanAllen, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

In the months since clinching the Democratic primary for mayor, Cherelle Parker has kept a low profile.

She took care of the dental issues that caused her to miss her victory party, thanked the key supporters of her campaign, went on vacation, and spent quality time with her 10-year-old son, Langston.

Parker insisted that she will ramp up her campaign activities after Labor Day as she competes against Republican David Oh.

Notable quote: “I remind people daily, I am not the mayor-elect. I am the Democratic nominee for the mayor of Philadelphia and still have to win a general election in November,” Parker said. “That is why we are continuing to run a campaign to earn the support of Philadelphians in every neighborhood and zip code.”

Reminder: The last time Philly had a competitive general election for mayor was Republican Sam Katz’s unsuccessful 2003 campaign to unseat Democratic Mayor John F. Street.

Keep reading to find out what’s next in the mayoral transition process.

Christine expected her visit to the fertility clinic on Dec. 19, 2022, to be no more than an hour.

She was there for a 15-minute procedure at Main Line Fertility to check her fallopian tubes for blockages. It involves filling a syringe with saline and injecting it into her uterus so a doctor can see if the saline flows through the fallopian tubes.

Seconds after the procedure, Christine was in agony. It wasn’t until an ultrasound technician checked the solution bottle and realized the horrific error.

Christine’s doctor injected her with trichloroacetic acid at an 85% concentration. She was later diagnosed with second-degree internal and external chemical burns.

Note: TCA is so caustic that the fumes alone can sting the nose and throat. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency classifies it as “a possible human carcinogen,” based on animal experiments.

Christine and her husband, Jason, filed a lawsuit in March in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas seeking answers and monetary damages.

The couple shared their story during a tearful, two-hour interview with The Inquirer to advocate for patient safety.

What you should know today

