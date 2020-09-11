Chester County spent $13 million to launch a coronavirus antibody testing program, and then quietly put it on hold. In Philly, the city loosened restrictions on outdoor gatherings, and conflict over homeless encampments is continuing. Officials are planning for a “multi-day operation” to clear them.

And you have a few things to look forward to, including the Eagles season opener this weekend, a new Bruce Springsteen album, and probably actual snow this winter (if that’s your thing).

— Lauren Aguirre (@laurencaguirre, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

Chester County spent $13 million on coronavirus antibody tests. Then it quietly shelved the program.

Shatyra Hamwright, Nurse Practitioner, takes a finger prick blood test for antibody testing of a passenger in their car at Longwood Gardens in Chadds Ford, Pa., on May 9, 2020.
TYGER WILLIAMS / Staff Photographer
Shatyra Hamwright, Nurse Practitioner, takes a finger prick blood test for antibody testing of a passenger in their car at Longwood Gardens in Chadds Ford, Pa., on May 9, 2020.

Chester County made headlines in early April by adopting coronavirus antibody tests, which appeared to be a promising new tool. The plan was to start by testing first responders and health-care providers to see how many of them had developed disease-fighting antibodies to the virus.

The program began in May, but just a month later, it was quietly put on hold. Internal emails and interviews with people involved show that the newly developed antibody tests might have been giving wildly inaccurate results.

Philadelphia officials say homeless encampment clearings could take days

A day after the deadline for residents of several protest encampments to clear out passed, Philly city officials said the “resolution” of the camps will likely be a “multi-day operation." Dozens of people experiencing homelessness are living in the camps that were organized beginning in June to negotiate with city leaders on housing policy, but talks have stalled.

Mayor Jim Kenney said he is looking to resolve the situation amicably, but organizers and some residents have said they will stay in the camps until their demands are met.

What you need to know today

Through your eyes | #OurPhilly

@seandergen/Instagram
@seandergen/Instagram
@seandergen/Instagram

This is a really neat shot. Thanks for sharing, @seandergen.

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!

That’s interesting

Opinions

America's homelessness problem
Signe Wilkinson
America's homelessness problem

“The current state of the country has created a deep need for trusted community information, education, and connection that AAMP [African American Museum in Philadelphia] was founded to provide. Now more than ever, AAMP is an integral asset to Philadelphia that should receive greater support in the city’s solution to create a truly more equitable city.” — writes Lindsay Tucker So, former assistant director of Philadelphia’s Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy, about how the museum is wildly underfunded.

What we’re reading

Your Daily Dose of | The Upside

Anthony Van Luton posed for a portrait outside of his home in West Philadelphia, Pa. on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.
MONICA HERNDON / Staff Photographer
Anthony Van Luton posed for a portrait outside of his home in West Philadelphia, Pa. on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.

Anthony Luton is a Vietnam veteran from West Philly. He served in the Air Force and struggled with depression for years after. He’s been through addiction and homelessness, too. Luton was well on his way to earning a college degree in behavioral health in his 60s, but he didn’t want to wait to help people. So he opened the doors of his own home to other veterans in an offer of fellowship and peace.