Miles Sanders is expected to get the lion’s share of the work at running back this season. But he’s been sidelined for the last three weeks with a lower body injury, so expect to see a liberal mix of Boston Scott and Corey Clement. Sanders rushed for 818 yards as a rookie. He averaged 11.2 carries and 14.3 touches. It took him a while to get in sync with the Eagles offensive line as a rookie, but once he did, he was very productive. He averaged 4.8 yards per carry in the final six games. He gained eight or more yards on 21.7% of his carries in those six games, compared to 10.3% in the first 10.