A tragic ride in a prison van | Morning Newsletter

Friday, I’m in love with this weather. It’s a beautiful sunny day with an expected high near 74. Memorial Day weekend looks to be mostly dry around Philly but chilly down the Shore.

Our lead story explores how the death of a Chester man has renewed focus on the treatment of people in custody.

Richard “Ricky” Smith was getting his life back together. But a ride in the back of a constable’s van turned into a death sentence.

In March, Smith was arrested and charged in a stabbing incident at a church that, by some accounts, seemed to have been an accident. A judge dismissed all charges in April.

As he was being transported back to the prison, a driver being chased by police ran a stop sign and collided with the van, leaving Smith paralyzed from his shoulders down. He recently died in the hospital, days before his 56th birthday.

A law enforcement official familiar with the case said Smith was likely shackled and handcuffed to a belly band — but not wearing a seat belt.

“That’s how it’s always been done.” That’s Louis Marcozzi, president of the Pennsylvania State Constables Association. He said constables in the area typically don’t strap prisoners in with a seat belt due to possible “security issues.”

Marcozzi described Smith’s death as a “freak accident.” But news organizations have documented dozens of crashes in recent years involving prisoners who were shackled but not wearing seat belts. Some, like Smith, suffered neck, skull and spinal injuries.

Smith’s death has received little publicity, but it has rattled local constables that handle prisoner transport to district court. Policy changes are likely.

Continue reading on the circumstances of Smith’s life and death, and questions surrounding treatment of people in custody.

Abby Misbin spends between 12 and 15 hours a day inside what she dubs the “hat bunker,” where she makes bedazzled and fringed cowboy hats.

The Fairmount resident has been selling custom, campy cowboy hats on her Etsy store, Trending by Abby, since 2020.

Her business boomed after Beyoncé wore one of her mirror ball creations in February to promote the Renaissance tour. But this popularity has unearthed a uniquely modern problem player: the dropshipper.

These types of merchants flood maker markets with mass-produced goods that knock off designs from artists. They operate like much of the fashion industry does by copying creations from smaller businesses that lack resources to sue.

Is dropshipping illegal? No, but it’s unethical. Many keep their costs low by relying on sweatshop and child labor. The practices are also bad for the environment.

Read more on the pervasive threat of dropshippers and possible solutions for creators.

What you should know today

🍹 Indulging in: The best happy hours in Philly right now.

🗺️ Planning: How to explore Brewerytown with this useful guide.

🎤 Remembering: Tina Turner’s iconic Philadelphia Live Aid performance.

