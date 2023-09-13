A $7.7 million payday at CHOP | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

In 2021, the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc in the health care industry. The COVID-19 death toll climbed, and labor shortages kept nurses and other hospital staff under duress.

This is the same year that the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia paid a record $7.7 million to CEO Madeline Bell.

CHOP CEO Madeline Bell’s 2021 pay is more than what the nonprofit hospital spent on free and discounted services to financially needy patients, or charity care, over the three previous years combined.

Her $7.7 million pay is the highest in the region for CEOs of 13 Philadelphia-are-not-for-profit health systems for that year. The bulk of it comes from her $5.6 million bonus. It’s likely that both the bonus and total pay are the largest ever received by a local health system CEO.

Note: Most Philly-area nonprofit health system CEOs made more than $1 million in 2021.

The pay package stands out on a national level, too.

An Inquirer examination of CEO pay at nine other large children’s health systems nationwide over five years through 2021 found no other pay packages that came close to Bell’s.

Continue reading to learn how CHOP justified this record pay.

The weather may still feel like summer, but the peak season for the Jersey Shore is over.

New, and many times wealthier, visitors flocked to the Shore for a pricey weeklong vacation, often elbowing out longtime visitors. It was also a summer of reckoning, with even tourism boosters acknowledging that the season’s economic picture was good, but it could’ve been better.

Here are a few lessons you learned, or should have learned, at the Shore this summer.

Don’t count on your favorite food places to stick around. That being said, you shouldn’t rule out their return either. LBI’s Mustache Bills and Blitz’s in Ocean City are no longer here. But the good news is that some come back like Sack-O-Subs in Ventnor City and Lil’ Saigon in Northfield. Local, especially quirky local, is best. Check out Dak Daddy’s Oysters straight out of Ludlam Bay in Sea Isle City. Get your caffeine fix from Remedee Coffee, roasted and sold out of a beach block garage in Atlantic City.

Read more lessons from our resident Jersey Shore expert, Amy Rosenberg.

