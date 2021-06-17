Hello, readers of The Inquirer Morning Newsletter.

First: Party’s over for one pandemic pivot.

Then: People protesting a clear-out of those experiencing homelessness in Kensington found common ground with those supporting the move, and avoided a confrontation.

And: The Sixers epically collapsed last night, losing to the Hawks 106-109.

When the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board immediately terminated the allowance of cocktails to-go and temporarily licensed outdoor dining setups on Tuesday, it was a real shock to most restaurant and bar owners.

For local businesses, the pandemic finally forced to-go cocktails to become legal. And it was a powerful shot in the arm for businesses, even the sole source of revenue for some. Predictably, they were quite popular for restaurants and bars, among some of the hardest hit businesses by mitigation mandates. Many were gearing up on keeping the sippable tipples and outdoor table setups flowing this summer season.

“Oh man, this really sucks,” said Philadelphia bartender Resa Mueller upon learning that cocktails to-go and outdoor dining — what Mueller called “the lifeblood for a lot of us in the industry” — are imperiled.

Here’s what people are saying now that to-go cocktails and drinks in outdoor seating setups are illegal in Pennsylvania, from reporter Jenn Ladd.

Yesterday was the day Philadelphia was supposed to clear out those who are experiencing homelessness in Kensington, according to the bright orange metal signs bolted to poles in the neighborhood.

But even after the city said last week there would be no such action, protesters and counterprotesters gathered on Kensington Avenue yesterday to make their feelings known. Protesters spoke out against the sweep as the counterprotesters who had gathered rose their voices to support it, and those experiencing homelessness were present for it all.

Still, there were moments of solidarity, and among some of the demonstrators there, a message they shared: The city should be doing more to house people who are addicted to drugs and experiencing homelessness. Both protesters and counterprotesters asked, in a city with so many vacant homes, why are accommodations for people who are homeless so hard to come by?

Reporter Alfred Lubrano has a full report on the scene of the sweep that wasn’t.

🦷 Dental offices, like their long-absent patients, are struggling, finding themselves understaffed and financially stressed just as people are clamoring for appointments. Some of the issues are likely pandemic stress-related.

📚 Do you need to find a book? As Philly officially reopened, almost half of the city’s free public libraries are either closed or offering limited service, and there’s still some uncertainty.

🥤 Wawa’s new “Stadium Store,” the first Wawa where you can buy beer, opens nice and close to South Philly’s sports complex TODAY. This is what to expect from this Wawa.

🍺 Speaking of ways to take in culture, as a connoisseur does, indulge in a cold one with us. These are the best breweries at the Shore now.

🍸 To keep the party vibes going, here’s where to eat (and drink) in the Poconos.

“The need for follow-through on Vision Zero — a framework designed to reduce traffic deaths to zero over time — is clear,” The Inquirer Editorial Board, which operates independently, writes that speed cameras should expand beyond Roosevelt Boulevard to make us safer.

“Mad Max is set in a postapocalyptic world where all authority has disappeared and the clans get to do what they please. In other words, it is a lot like the streets of Philadelphia,” writes Tom Ferrick, who has worked as a reporter, editor and columnist, of ATVs in Philly.

The hoagie or the cheesesteak? Which sandwich best reps Philly? We assembled two sandwich experts to have a meaty debate.

The legendary cat of #RaisetheCat Sixers meme fame is leaving us too soon, but not short of impact. The gray and orange tabby will be laid to rest after a battle with cancer and leaving an indelible impression on culture.

“I think she is leaving a pretty recognizable legacy,” Izzy’s owner said.