As the global health crisis continues, officials are tracking the spread of coronavirus variants that may be more contagious and more deadly than the original strain of COVID-19.

These variants happen as the virus evolves as it infects unvaccinated people.

The best defense is vaccination, because the shots remain very effective, even against coronavirus variants.

Officials say all four major variants, especially the alpha and delta strains, are far more infectious and heighten the urgency of increasing vaccination rates.

A Penn researcher warns of a possible infection spike this fall due to “vaccine deserts.”

President Joe Biden spoke at the National Constitution Center on Tuesday, strongly advocating the need to champion democracy by protecting voting rights as states throughout the country have voting restriction measures on the table or already enacted.

Biden called GOP-led efforts to restrict the voting laws “un-American” and the nation’s biggest challenge since the Civil War.

The president’s visit comes after State Sen. Doug Mastriano (R., Franklin), a likely gubernatorial candidate, launched his own review of the 2020 election, focusing on the city and two other counties.

Election laws are taking priority locally and nationally due to their potential impact on voters of color and lower-income voters who might be disproportionately affected by the proposed restrictions.

Reporters Julia Terruso and Jonathan Tamari recap Biden’s call to action during his visit to Philadelphia.

🥃 Here’s some history and insight into Pennsylvania’s quirky liquor laws.

🍺 Tap into how a Spring Garden establishment earned the state’s first-ever B Corp certification for a brewery.

🏀 The Team USA men’s basketball squad is off to an 0-2 start in exhibition games ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. Columnist Mike Sielski is not surprised.

📋 Developers behind a multibillion-dollar project at the South Philadelphia Navy Yard are also spending $1 billion on a diversity push.

“The biggest reason we depend on quality journalism is because we can’t depend on our elected officials to do what’s right,” writes columnist Will Bunch on the implications of cutting off funding on public media outlets that speak truth to power.

Weighing the pros and cons of holding the Tokyo Olympics amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we tapped two sports journalists to lay it all out.

South Jersey native Carolyn Busa is getting into the business of fashion, after spending years getting laughs with her comedy. The 35-year-old open-mic alum, who cultivated a following in Brooklyn before the pandemic-induced lockdown stalled the comedy scene, is now trying her hand at selling secondhand attire. Check out what she’s up to at Peak Secondhand, the clothing thrift store she owns in Merchantville.