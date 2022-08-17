Expect more clouds today with a high of 83. If you have a lot of errands, maybe do them today. The rest of the week isn’t looking any cooler.

Mobile clinics gained importance during the pandemic by bringing COVID-19 vaccines to underserved neighborhoods. But as vaccination rates stagnated, the clinics have also begun working as general health checks.

“There are a lot of folks out there who are afraid to see their doctors,” said Cornelius Pitts, head of Temple University Medical School’s Center for Urban Bioethics. “We wanted to create an access point for people who had that fear.”

Interest in mobile clinics are on the rise. Demand is so high that some vans ordered during the depths of the pandemic haven’t delivered yet.

According to Harvard’s Mobile Health Map, there are about a dozen mobile service operators in Philadelphia and surrounding Pennsylvania and New Jersey counties.

Mobile clinics allow people to avoid transportation, scheduling, and administrative hurdles. They also help overcome racial barriers to health-care access.

Reporter Jason Laughlin has more on how these clinics are empowering health care.

The two sons of acclaimed jazz saxophonist John Coltrane filed a lawsuit saying they are the rightful owners of their father’s house in Strawberry Mansion, across from Fairmount Park.

Community activists, historic preservationists, and jazz enthusiasts want to preserve the historic but deteriorating house Coltrane bought in 1952. He bought it for himself, his mother, aunt, and cousin and lived there from 1952 to 1958.

Norman Gadson, a jazz lover who worked in real estate, bought the house from Coltrane’s cousin Mary L. Alexander in 2004. Gadson died in 2007 before he could turn it into a jazz venue. His daughters, Aminta and Hathor, are the surviving members of the Gadson family tied to the house.

In present day, Coltrane’s sons, Ravi and Oran, allege that Gadson “paid a third party for a sham deed to the Coltrane house” and Mary Alexander did not have the right to sell the property because she only had the legal right to live in the house until her death.

At the same time, the Strawberry Mansion Community Development Corp. wants to create a John Coltrane Museum and Cultural Center at the site. The house is a National Historic Landmark but needs to be rehabbed, and a state preservation organization listed it as “at risk.”

Keep reading as reporter Valerie Russ unfolds the drama of the ongoing legal dispute between the two feuding families.

🍺 Drinking: Pretzels in beer. If you try the new Oktoberfest-style lager — called Is Butter a Carb? — please email us your thoughts.

🎉 Rooting for: The Philly Roller Derby’s Liberty Belles are back.

🎥 Reading: This guide to the best cinemas in the region.

