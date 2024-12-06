‘Crime tourism’ on the rise | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

It’s Friday, Philly. Expect more wind today after Thursday’s gusts downed trees and were blamed for at least one death.

From Gladwyne to Fishtown, residents are reporting a recent uptick in brazen burglaries involving thieves who case their homes, wait until they’re unoccupied, and flee at the sign of confrontation. Investigators say these break-ins by “crime tourists” are on the rise.

And a former City Hall staffer’s toy company is rewriting the rules of e-commerce in a Frankford warehouse. Here’s what to know to start your weekend.

— Julie Zeglen (morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

P.S. Friday means new games! Test your Eagles players know-how with a new Bird Box, then take our latest news quiz, including questions on a local broadcaster, “chicken jelly,” and much more.



Burglaries by “crime tourists” — out-of-town or even international thieves who target empty homes in wealthier neighborhoods — are on the rise, according to Greater Philadelphia law enforcement officials.

Houses in Gladwyne, Media, and Fishtown have all been hit by the same serial burglar who entered one home by pushing in a first-floor AC unit and attempted to breach another in broad daylight. Abington police are also warning of organized theft rings, including some connected to burglaries reported in other states.

Safety tips: Residents can deter bad actors by setting lights on timers, eliminating outdoor spaces where a person could hide, and installing security cameras.

Reporter Vinny Vella has details on the concerning trend.

‘Tis the season for holiday shopping — and eventually, a whole lot of trash when the kids in your life grow tired of the toys you’re gifting them.

🧩 Unless Kids is a venture that aims to curb toy waste by allowing people to buy used, discounted toys out of the company’s Frankford warehouse. Then, when kids are done with them, the toys can be returned and become available for others to purchase.

🧸 The system makes sense for cofounder Nic Esposito, formerly Philadelphia’s zero-waste and litter director. He and his team are banking on the idea that sustainability-minded adults across the city will be excited about keeping toys out of landfills.

🪀 “There’s something in people’s mindsets that they just feel awful about throwing this stuff out,” Esposito told The Inquirer. “We’re giving them an option to not do that.”

Read on for details about how the small business works within the circular economy model.

What you should know today

Welcome back to Curious Philly Friday. We’ll feature both new and timeless stories from our forum for readers to ask about the city’s quirks.

This week, we have an explainer from reporter Michelle Myers on two of the city’s most iconic attractions. In a popularity matchup between the Liberty Bell in Old City and the Rocky statue at the base of the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps, the likeness of Sylvester Stallone wins handily, garnering more than 4 million visitors each year.

But “visitors” means something different when you’re counting for an outdoor, publicly visible statue. Here’s the full story.

Have your own burning question about Philadelphia, its local oddities, or how the region works? Submit it here and you might find the answer featured in this space.

🧠 Trivia time

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley was the football star at his Lehigh Valley high school. He was also the only player the athletic director trusted to do what?

A) Mentor freshmen players

B) Hold the championship trophy

C) Drive the team bus

D) Babysit his kids

Think you know? Check your answer.

What we’re...

📦 Shipping: These Philly foods and treats to faraway loved ones.

🏈 Remembering: When the first Army-Navy game was played in Philadelphia in 1899.

🤎 Loving: Mocha Mousse, Pantone’s 2025 Color of the Year.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

The Phillies legend being considered for the Baseball Hall of Fame, again

CALLED KIN

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Chantele Anthony, who solved Thursday’s anagram: Bel-Air. The upcoming fourth season of the Peacock drama — which is inspired by a certain West Philadelphia-tied ‘90s sitcom — will be its last.

Photo of the day

❄️ One last magical thing: The sparkling, pink-hued Black Girl Magic Holiday Pop-Up will be open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in December at the Divine Lorraine’s annex. “We wanted to pay homage to [the] history of our ancestors in this space of joy and holiday cheer,” said Nazareth Teclesambet, one-half of the mother-daughter hospitality team behind the concept.

Thanks for ending your week with The Inquirer. Paola has you over the weekend, and then I’ll see you back here Monday.

