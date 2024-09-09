The final penalty | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Today is set to be sunny with temps in the high 70s, as foreshadowed by Saturday's awesome rainbow show.

Ten years after a settlement deal directed the NFL to pay former players suffering from neurocognitive illnesses, members of the Eagles’ 1980 Super Bowl team say they have struggled to get compensated.

And ahead of tomorrow night’s presidential debate, we examine the suburbs of small cities like Harrisburg that are shifting blue — and could help Kamala Harris win Pennsylvania.



In 2014, the NFL agreed to fund a program that would pay retired players between $25,000 and $5 million if they were found to have neurocognitive impairment. The settlement came after thousands of former players sued the league, accusing its leaders of minimizing the risks of repeated brain injuries.

The deal at first appeared to be a salve after years of anguish for men who developed debilitating diseases such as Alzheimer’s and CTE.

Yet many of those eligible, including Philadelphia Eagles 1980 Super Bowl stars, have struggled to get compensated.

Behind the story: Investigative reporter David Gambacorta has been following this story for months, including while reporting on Philly native Frank Wycheck, the former tight end who suffered an estimated 25 concussions during his time playing football. He connected with a dozen of the 1980 team’s starters, as well as the families of two players who have died, to learn more about the impact of the controversial settlement program.

In the reporter’s own words: “These players are icons — that 1980 team was the first in franchise history to reach a Super Bowl,” Gambacorta told me. “But some of those guys have been out of the spotlight for years, so it was shocking and heartbreaking to find that they were battling dementia and other serious illnesses. The thing that stuck with me the most, though, was the real sense of anguish some players felt about their experiences with the settlement program.”

Read his important and moving story here. For further reading, check out this timeline of the NFL’s concussion saga, and its impact on former Eagles.

Some historically red suburbs of small cities in Pennsylvania have been trending blue over the past few elections. That makes voters there yet another key group that could sway results this November.

In Cumberland County, for example, a growing Democratic electorate nearly tied Lower Allen’s presidential vote in 2020.

“The ideological shift might be happening more rapidly than I think we were expecting,” one Republican-turned-Democrat resident of the 20,000-person town said.

Reporters Aliya Schneider and Aseem Shukla explain in the latest installment of The Inquirer’s series on the trends and places to watch in the battleground state.

🗳️ Tuesday night’s debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump is happening at the National Constitution Center. And as this election season has already shown, debates can be hugely consequential. Here’s what’s at stake for both candidates.

🍺 Want to watch with peers? Groups aligned with both major parties are hosting debate-viewing events in bars, on college campuses, and beyond.

📺 Some readers may remember the first time Philadelphia hosted a televised presidential debate, between President Gerald R. Ford and Gov. Jimmy Carter in 1976. It didn’t go so well that time.

What we’re...

🍪 Ordering: Cookies and cakes from these seven great bakeries in the ‘burbs.

🏙️ Exploring: Philly’s neighborhoods with these guides to food, drink, and fun.

😷 Reading: Dr. Ala Stanford’s book, Take Care of Them Like My Own.

