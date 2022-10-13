Slip on your rain boots because there’s a chance of showers and a thunderstorm today.

First, Philly’s mail ballot drop boxes are officially open, and we want to make sure you don’t miss the opportunity to vote.

Plus, the open enrollment period for Medicare is opening this weekend, and we’re answering all your pressing questions.

Philly’s mail ballot drop boxes are open for the 2022 midterm elections, which means you can vote for Pennsylvania’s next governor and senator now.

The city reopened its 17 drop boxes this week now that mail ballots are being delivered to voters who requested them. The boxes are all over the city and voters can use any of them.

One important requirement: You can only return your own ballot. That means, for example, that your spouse, child, best friend, or neighbor can’t drop off your ballot for you.

Other things you may need to know: deadlines, alternatives, hours. Luckily you can find all of that information here.

What you should know today

The annual Medicare enrollment period opens Saturday and will last through Dec. 7. Whether you’re enrolling for the first time or simply changing your plan, the system can be complicated, and we want to make it a little easier.

Our colleague Sarah Gantz compiled a primer with nearly everything you need to know about Medicare, including answers to questions asked by readers in past years. A few questions she answered:

Do I need to do anything during the fall enrollment period if I’m happy with my current plan?

Yes. Plans can change each year, so it’s important to review your current plan.

What type of plan should I choose if my biggest concern is cost?

It depends, because your total out-of-pocket expense will depend on how the plan you choose covers the services you use most.

What’s the difference between original Medicare and Medicare Advantage?

Original Medicare is managed by the federal government and offers coverage for hospital services (Part A) and outpatient services, such as primary-care doctors, specialists, and routine care (Part B). Medicare Advantage plans are run by private insurance companies approved by the federal government.

Find answers to other questions here.

