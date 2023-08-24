The officer who shot Eddie Irizarry will be fired | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Today should be slightly cooler with a high of 77. Be prepared for a chance of rain.

Our lead story explains the impending dismissal of Philadelphia Police Officer Mark Dial, the officer who shot and killed 27-year-old Eddie Irizarry.

Officer Mark Dial, who shot Eddie Irizarry in Kensington last week, will be fired for insurbordination.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw made the announcement Wednesday. Dial will be suspended for 30 days with intent to dismiss after he refused to cooperate with the department’s internal investigation into the shooting of Irizarry.

Outlaw said he violated two department directives: refusal to obey orders from superior officers and failure to cooperate in a departmental investigation.

Be aware: Outlaw’s move to fire him is because of administrative violations, not for any alleged wrongdoing in the shooting. She declined to say whether she believes Dial’s actions were criminal.

Notable quote: “Fired is not enough for my family,” Zoraida Garcia, Irizarry’s aunt, said in an interview. “He needs to be in jail.”

Keep reading for the latest developments in the investigation of the shooting of Irizarry.

Photographer Charles Fox documented his summer road trip along Pennsylvania’s portion of the Lincoln Highway.

There’s so much American history along its 360 miles.

You can visit the room where Lincoln penned the Gettysburg Address or roam the house where abolitionist John Brown plotted a slave rebellion.

Click here to travel on one of Pennsylvania’s most notable routes.

🧠 Trivia time 🧠

Who is the latest Eagles player to land on the cover of Sports Illustrated?

A) Jalen Hurts

B) DeVonta Smith

C) Fletcher Cox

D) None of the above

Think you know? Check your answer.

🏳️‍🌈 Anticipating: National Coming Out Day celebrations will come back to Philly in October for the first time since 2019. This time, there will be a parade.

💭 Wondering: If you’ll apply to get money from Facebook’s $727 million class-action lawsuit over claims it shared users’ data without their consent. The deadline is Friday.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram 🧩

Hint: A Philly-born model

HIRE FAN

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Lydia Cooper, who correctly guessed Wednesday’s answer: Sigma Sound.

Photo of the day

