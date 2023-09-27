Dismissed of all charges | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Finally, we should be getting a break from the rain. Expect partly sunny skies with a high of 65.

Late Tuesday morning, news broke that a Philadelphia judge dismissed all charges against former Philadelphia Police Officer Mark Dial in the fatal shooting of Eddie Irizarry.

And by that same evening, about 100 supporters of Irizarry gathered outside City Hall to protest the decision.

Our lead story recaps the decision and the rally against it.

— Taylor Allen (@TayImanAllen, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

As drizzle fell, protestors chanted “no good cops in a racist system,” Tuesday evening.

Roughly 100 supporters of Eddie Irizarry came to protest a Philadelphia judge’s decision to dismiss all charges — including first-degree murder — against former officer Mark Dial who shot and killed Irizarry last month during a traffic stop in Kensington. Irizarry’s father and namesake, Eddie Irizarry, his aunt Zoraida Garcia, and other family members joined the march.

Earlier that day, Municipal Court Judge Wendy L. Pew agreed with former officer Dial’s attorneys that the officer was justified when he shot Irizarry and that Dial and his partner were reacting in a situation in which they believed Irizarry presented a potential threat to their safety.

Reminder: On Aug. 14, Dial shot Irizarry as he sat in his car during a traffic stop in Kensington. Police initially said Irizarry lunged at Dial with a knife, leading the officer to shoot him. But video disproved that, and showed that Irizarry was in his car, with the windows rolled up and a knife in his hand, when Dial opened fire within five seconds of getting out of his cruiser.

Pay attention: The District Attorney’s Office quickly appealed the decision in order to refile all charges against Dial. A hearing is scheduled next month before a Common Pleas Court judge.

Continue reading to see what Irizarry’s family had to say, and more images and video of the protest.

What you should know today

Hilco Redevelopment Partners will start construction on what it calls the Bellwether District at South Philly’s former refinery site this fall.

Building will start with two warehouses near 26th and West Passyunk Avenue, but the final project could easily include a dozen more. Over the next 20 years, Hilco expects it to be similar to the Philadelphia Navy Yard, where 15,000 people work for private companies. The project promises to create thousands of jobs for residents from the surrounding neighborhoods.

Inquirer architecture critic Inga Saffron points out that it isn’t clear how everyone will get there.

In her own words: “Transit service is almost nonexistent. Although there was once a pedestrian bridge over I-76 at Morris Street, next to Universal Audenried Charter School in Grays Ferry, the stairs were removed long ago. Forget about biking,” Saffron wrote. “This should be the moment when the city, Hilco, SEPTA and PennDOT come up with a comprehensive transportation plan to manage truck traffic and insure that workers are able to access the site without driving. Instead, the Bellwether District is already shaping up to be a repeat of the auto-dependent Navy Yard, where transit and greener forms of transportation have been an afterthought.”

Keep reading to learn Saffron’s other concerns about the project’s sustainability and accessibility.

🧠 Trivia time 🧠

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is the longest running live action comedy series ever.

What year did the first episode premiere?

A) 2000

B) 2003

C) 2005

D) 2010

Think you know? Check your answer.

What we’re...

👀Watching: An increasing number of politicians are visiting picket lines.

🏠 Perusing: Photos of our house of the week, a four-bedroom mountaintop home in the Poconos.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram 🧩

Hint: Halloween in Glen Mills

ALE TEETH TOMBS

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Sidney Katz, who correctly guessed Tuesday’s answer: Andy Kim.

Photo of the day

