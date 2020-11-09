Good morning from The Inquirer’s newsroom.

Now that Pennsylvania has vaulted Joe Biden over the top in the 2020 election, reporters Jonathan Tamari and Julia Terruso take a look at how he did it.

Our politics team has blanketed the entire state to lay the groundwork for this very moment, from reporting on how a town once known as “communism on the prairie” became transformed into Trump country central to talking to voters who looked to this pandemic election to save their lives.

And over the weekend, they brought that same fearless commitment to elevating the voices of Pennsylvania’s voters to our coverage of the climax.

We cover the factors that set up Pennsylvania to have such an influential role in landing Biden in the Oval Office, what Kamala Harris’ appointment means, and how Trump supporters are feeling right now.

How Joe Biden won Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania was the state that would seal Biden’s fate as the president-elect, and from the beginning, he campaigned as if he knew it. His campaign led him down roads all over Pennsylvania, but a number of factors helped him vanquish Trump.

We cover the many elements that played a huge role in deciding the 46th president’s narrow Pennsylvania win, without which Trump may have won a second term.

‘Look at us now’: Philly women, and especially Black women, celebrate Kamala Harris' election to America’s second-highest office

Saturday was a powerful day for Philly’s women, and particularly Black women who support Sen. Kamala Harris, who expressed joy over how her vice presidency represents history being made.

Trump voters in Pennsylvania face distress and disbelief: ‘I don’t ever remember feeling so devastated’

Trump’s supporters have taken Biden’s victory hard. Many felt that the surge in loyalty among his electoral coalition did not stack up with the end result.

We visited the “Trump-house” in Latrobe, Pa. a hub for grassroots supporters, to speak to voters grappling with concerns now that their candidate has lost.

“The glorious tweets about Philly shining through are too numerous to count. But whether it’s turning a vote-counting counter-protest into a marathon socially distanced line dance while McFadden and Whitehead blared on the speakers, or the ever-maligned Philadelphia Parking Authority ticketing the QAnon Hummer that drove up from Virginia to fight us, the city’s done us proud this week, and we showed the world.” writes South Philadelphian Jeffrey Barg of many outside of Philly throughout the world being grateful for what they see of the city.

