“The glorious tweets about Philly shining through are too numerous to count. But whether it’s turning a vote-counting counter-protest into a marathon socially distanced line dance while McFadden and Whitehead blared on the speakers, or the ever-maligned Philadelphia Parking Authority ticketing the QAnon Hummer that drove up from Virginia to fight us, the city’s done us proud this week, and we showed the world.” — writes South Philadelphian Jeffrey Barg of many outside of Philly throughout the world being grateful for what they see of the city.