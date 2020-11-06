That used to be our calling card. Sure, there’s the whole America’s birthplace thing, but that just scratches the surface of our rich history. From the Civil War to the Great Depression, we were known as the Workshop of the World, and what started here spread everywhere. Baldwin Locomotives were built in Spring Garden, and then helped open the Great American West. In Port Richmond, William Cramp & Sons built the ships that turned the U.S. Navy into a formidable international force. During World War I, textile firms from Frankford and Manayunk and Kensington and Germantown manufactured the materials to clothe American troops in our nation’s first global conflict.