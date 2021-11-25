Good morning to all and Happy Thanksgiving to those who celebrate.

Today I want to share a touching project from our Opinion team, which spoke to a half-dozen Philadelphians about the “chosen family” that defines them — and what family means in this pandemic life.

Also, we look at the toll inflation and supply-chain bottlenecks are taking on food pantries and the Philadelphians who depend on them.

We’ll be off tomorrow but back in your inbox Sunday. 🦃

— Kerith Gabriel (@sprtswtr, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

Have the shared experiences of pandemic life made our bonds with friends and family stronger? We know six Philadelphians who say yes. Through a collection of essays, they convey tales of hope, sacrifice, and discovery, a Thanksgiving Day dose of inspiration.

A personal favorite of mine as a fellow North Philly kid is an essay from one Hunting Park resident. She says if it weren’t for the neighbors who looked out for her like she was their own, college might not have happened for her.

The entire series is definitely worth whatever downtime you have today.

What you should know today

For many Philadelphians living in poverty, area food banks are a blessing. But many of these pantries worry their food supply may dry up because of rising prices and clogged supply chains.

To keep up with feeding Philadelphia’s poverty-stricken, food banks like Philabundance have had to restructure budgets. The numbers tell the story.

$120,000 : The amount per month Philabundance budgeted for food in its fiscal year 2020 budget.

$850,000 : The amount it budgeted for fiscal year 2021

$1.6 million: The amount it was forced to budget for fiscal year 2022 to keep up with demand.

Our reporter Alfred Lubrano has more on what food banks are grappling with. And if you’re looking for ways to help, we’ve got a list of community fridges and places where you can give back this Thanksgiving.

🧠 Philly Trivia Time 🧠

The Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philadelphia — returning after a pandemic hiatus — is the nation’s oldest parade. Today’s question: Do you know when the first Turkey Day parade in Philly was? Take a guess and check out this throwback story for the answer.

On this day in Philly

This should offer a hint for today’s trivia question into just how vintage the Philly version of the parade is.

A quick mea culpa: A typo in yesterday’s newsletter suggested that “COVID-19 is in the rearview mirror.” Trust me when I say that “isn’t” should have been the operative word there. We encourage you to continue protecting yourself.

Enjoy the holiday. ✌️