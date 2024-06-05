The politics of Philly’s new crime lab | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Happy Wednesday. Today is expected to be mostly cloudy, with high temps near 80.

Our lead story today digs into the politics of building a state-of-the-art forensics lab in Philly: After years of planning, the city is still deciding where to put it.

Advertisement

And Old City business owners galled by the city’s pitch to move its roving bus terminal to South Second Street say their congested neighborhood is no place for Greyhound buses. Meanwhile, architecture critic Inga Saffron analyzes six possible locations for the station, and how well they each might meet the needs of travelers (and residents).

Plus, read on for the latest on the University of the Arts saga, including the resignation of president Kerry Walk, the potential for a Temple merger, and much more.

— Julie Zeglen (morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

The development of a new forensic crime lab where Philadelphia police can more efficiently process evidence has been years in the making. Now, officials say it’s finally close to becoming real.

The need: The project would replace an existing lab that’s small and outdated. Bipartisan legislators and law enforcement officials, including District Attorney Larry Krasner, say a new forensic hub and equipment are essential to solving crimes. There’s political will and funding to make it happen. But one big piece is missing: a location.

The delay: Site selection has been held up by internal politics and a changing of the guard. It’s now on Mayor Cherelle L. Parker’s administration to advance a project started by her predecessor.

The price tag: Parker proposed spending $50 million on its development in the latest budget. The state also awarded $25 million for the lab in 2022.

The latest: The three locations on the short list are a North Broad Street office building near police HQ, a lab-purposed building in University City, and a warehouse complex on West Hunting Park Avenue.

City Hall reporter Anna Orso has the details on project, which Krasner says is both urgently needed and a decade too late.

In some ways, the AutoPark garage in Old City is ideal for an intercity bus terminal, with large bays that could hold Greyhound or Peter Pan buses and room for an indoor waiting area.

But for nearby residents and business owners, the idea couldn’t make less sense. Their concerns include traffic congestion, noise, and maintaining the historic neighborhood’s character. A bus depot, one local cafe owner said, “will tear up the community where my customers who have supported me are.”

Transportation reporter Tom Fitzgerald explains the state of the city’s proposal to move the roving terminal to South Second Street.

Where else could a permanent bus station go? Architecture critic Inga Saffron identified six possible locations around the city and ranked them based on amenities, proximity to highways and transit, traffic impact, and accessibility. Spoiler: The Old City garage didn’t win.

Read Saffron’s take on the other contenders, from 30th Street Station to a parking lot at 12th and Race streets.

What you should know today

Philly’s arts and higher education communities have reacted swiftly to the shocking announcement that the University of the Arts will be closing this Friday. Here’s the latest:

🏛️ University president Kerry Walk has resigned. She came to the school less than a year ago, and delivered a speech at UArts’ 146th commencement on May 16 in which she told students, “We must thrive with Philadelphia.”

🏛️ Temple University’s board chair, Mitchell L. Morgan, said the North Philadelphia school is exploring a potential merger with UArts as a way of saving the institution: “If it’s a win-win, we are interested.”

🏛️ Students who were enrolled in the joint MFA program offered by Philly’s Pig Iron School and UArts are scrambling to find alternative options to complete their education: “I feel so taken advantage of as a student and as a consumer.”

🏛 And we have the full list of current UArts trustees on the nonprofit’s board, which voted to close the school last week.

🧠 Trivia time

Longtime Philadelphia-area artist and inventor Remo Saraceni died Monday. What iconic toy did he invent?

A) Mr. Potato Head

B) Fidget spinners

C) My Little Pony

D) The giant piano featured in “Big”

Think you know? Check your answer.

What we’re...

🍺 Grabbing: A seat at these bars playing the Phillies vs. Mets London series.

🇵🇷 Admiring: The city’s Puerto Ricans sending aid during natural disasters.

🦅 Cheering: Bald eagles, which are no longer endangered in New Jersey.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

This feted, 90-year-old movie star (The Apartment, Terms of Endearment) was spotted filming in Atlantic City this week.

ARIELLA CHIMNEYS

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Danielle Battle, who solved Tuesday’s anagram: Questlove, aka Ahmir Thompson. The multi-hyphenate West Philly native hosts celebrity game nights, sells plant-based cheesesteaks — and still rides the El, as he told us at the Roots Picnic this past weekend.

Photo of the day

🏀 One last fun thing: WatchPartyPHL, a monthly watch party that pops up at different bars across the city, wants to show that Philly is more than ready for a WNBA team. The next viewing party is this Sunday.

Enjoy the rest of your Wednesday. I’ll be back in your inbox tomorrow.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.