Gen Z thinks Philly is cool | Morning Newsletter

As older generations are trying to escape larger cities, Gen Z is flocking to them — and Philadelphia is no exception.

Plus, the Phillies remain confident that they’re equipped to defend their National League title.

A recent report shows that the country’s five largest cities — New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, and Philadelphia — all experienced net increases in the number of residents ages 18 to 24 and net decreases for all other generations during 2021.

Visit Philadelphia CEO Angela Val cites the city’s food and arts scenes, diversity, and affordability. “Additionally, with the increase of a remote or hybrid work schedule, Philadelphia is an ideal home base or work-from-anywhere destination for Gen Zers looking for that ultimate urban live-work-play experience,” Val said.

All that being said, newly released census estimates say that Philly lost more than 22,000 residents between July 2021 and July 2022 in the largest one-year population decline since 1990. Why the change? Dig into that data here.

Rhys Hoskins suffered a season-ending knee injury last week. Ranger Suárez won’t start the season on time because of soreness in his left elbow. And top prospect Andrew Painter hasn’t thrown since March 1 because of a sprained elbow ligament. Oh, and Bryce Harper is recovering from Tommy John elbow surgery.

Still, team officials remain confident that the Phillies are equipped to handle the adversity. Here’s the 2023 outlook for a few players courtesy of our expert beat writers Scott Lauber and Alex Coffey.

⚾ Trea Turner: The newest star in town has the second-most wins above replacement of any player in baseball since 2019, trailing only the Yankees’ Aaron Judge. There isn’t anything he doesn’t do well, which is good because the Phillies need someone to carry them until Harper returns. That isn’t too much to expect from Turner, Team USA’s best player at the recent World Baseball Classic.

⚾ Taijuan Walker: When the Phillies signed Walker in December, they envisioned his serving as a reliable arm in the middle of the rotation. Now, with Suárez and Painter sidelined, that signing figures to be even more important. He’s set a personal goal of throwing 180 innings this season, and plans to get there by being more selective with his pitch usage.

⚾ Brandon Marsh: The team is about to find out if Marsh will be known for more than his bushy beard and long, wet hair. 🔑 He will be the Phillies’ sixth opening-day center fielder in six years. Reducing his 34.5% strikeout rate will be one key to whether he has more staying power than his predecessors.

We’ll have live coverage of Opening Day before, during and after today’s game on Inquirer.com. In the meantime, take a closer look at the full roster.

What you should know today

