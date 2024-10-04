It’s the great pumpkin, Pennsylvania! | Morning Newsletter
And Northeast drug treatment center moves forward.
Happy Friday, Philly. You’re going to want to step outside tonight and look up: The northern lights could potentially be visible.
For today’s lead story, we travel to Western Pennsylvania, where farmers are obsessed with growing gourds that weigh as much as a rhino. Welcome to the wild world of competitive giant pumpkin growing.
And the $100 million drug treatment facility proposed by Mayor Cherelle L. Parker just four months ago might open as soon as this fall.
Plus, we have two new games for you: the latest edition of Bird Box to test your knowledge of Eagles players past and present, and this week’s news quiz featuring questions on mail ballot mishaps, a beloved local reality show star, and eight more.
— Julie Zeglen (morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)
The largest pumpkin ever grown in Pennsylvania weighed 2,404 pounds. Yes, more than a literal ton. But Enon Valley farmer Dave Stelts is pretty sure he can grow one bigger. He would even say he’s “obsessed” with trying.
🎃 He’s not alone in Western Pennsylvania, the center of the state’s giant-pumpkin universe. (You won’t find such monstrous gourds — which grow around 60 pounds a day in the summer heat — anywhere near Philadelphia.)
🎃 But far beyond the Keystone State, a global rivalry between farmers has been sprouting for years, expanding all the way to Southampton, England, and other distant lands.
🎃 “The only real competition is Mother Nature and yourself, not Dave. We are all warping and bending nature. None of this is normal. We all have the pumpkin sickness,” a British competitor said of Stelts. “Still, we want to beat Dave and he wants to beat us. He knows we have an absolutely enormous pumpkin.”
Rural reporter Jason Nark tells the tale of giants among men, and pumpkins, too.
In early June, the Parker administration revealed plans to construct a $100 million “wellness village” on a city-owned plot of land next to the State Road jail complex.
Those plans are moving along quickly. Though it may take another two years for the entire facility to be completed, a section of the development may be ready to open and serve up to 120 people as soon as this fall.
City documents reveal new details about who might be referred to the facility, what rehabilitation services might be offered, and what upgrades are being made to existing structures on the property.
City Hall reporter Anna Orso has the latest on one of the mayor’s signature initiatives.
In related news: After initially ruling that Philadelphia shouldn’t have used opioid lawsuit settlement funds to pay for a $7.5 million revitalization project in Kensington, the state committee that oversees that spending has partially reversed course.
What you should know today
The first debate between Republican candidate Dave McCormick and Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey was a fast-paced, tense affair. Here are the takeaways.
Several pending lawsuits, included those related to undated or misdated ballots and correcting ballot mistakes, could change how votes are counted in Pennsylvania in November.
The unsealed prosecutorial brief arguing Donald Trump tried to overturn the 2020 election includes a prominent voice that belongs to a Philly native. The former president is soon returning to Butler, Pa., the site of the July assassination attempt against him.
The ousted Montgomery County Republican official who was swatted after supporting Vice President Kamala Harris appears in her campaign’s new ads airing in swing states. New Jersey music legend Bruce Springsteen is also backing the Democrat.
One of South Jersey power broker George E. Norcross III’s codefendants in their state racketeering case has accused prosecutors of abusing the grand jury process. Plus, here’s how Norcross may try to undercut developer Carl Dranoff’s credibility in the case.
Five Philly-area Black women are suing L’Oreal and other beauty companies over their hair-straightening products that allegedly contain cancer-linked chemicals.
The U.S. port strike has been suspended until Jan. 15. Earlier in the week, fears of strike-induced supply chain delays caused some Philly-area consumers to stock up on paper products.
Get ready for Saturday, Phils fans: Grab your red rally towel, a.k.a. the season’s hottest accessory. Steal these three fan hacks to sweeten your Citizens Bank Park experience. And please appreciate Bryce Harper’s Wawa gear, despite that fine.
Welcome back to Curious Philly Friday. We’ll feature both new and timeless stories from our forum for readers to ask about the city’s quirks.
This week, we have an explainer from reporter Michelle Myers on the improvements that have been made during the Schuylkill Expressway’s years of roadwork. As an oft-stuck-in-traffic reader noted: It’s not new lanes or barriers. So, what has PennDot been up to all this time?
The answer includes resurfaced roads, additions such as mileage markers and rumble strips, and a new variable speed limit system, all in the name of increased safety. And more work is coming. Here’s the full explanation.
Have your own burning question about Philadelphia, its local oddities, or how the region works? Submit it here and you might find the answer featured in this space.
🧠 Trivia time
Composer Osvaldo Golijov, who earned his doctorate from the University of Pennsylvania, worked on the music for a recently released film for about eight months, sometimes “waking up at 3 a.m. and working until 7 or 8 p.m. straight.” Which film did he score?
A) Joker: Folie à Deux
B) Megalopolis
C) The Wild Robot
D) Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
What we’re...
🍁 Peeping: The latest fall foliage forecast for Philly and the rest of the state.
✝️ Remembering: When Pope John Paul II became the first sitting pope to visit Philadelphia.
👻 Planning: Visits to these 10 Halloween boo-zy and spooky events.
🧩 Unscramble the anagram
We’re on the edge of hearing this legendary singer-songwriter’s feature on the third Eagles Christmas album.
SICKEST VINE
Cheers to Jessica Lake, who solved Thursday's anagram: Collingswood. Check out The Inquirer's guide on where to eat, drink, and play in the South Jersey township known for its stroll-worthy main street.
Photo of the day
🗳️ Don’t forget: The deadline to register to vote in the 2024 general election is Oct. 21.
Thanks for starting your day with The Inquirer. Have a great weekend.
