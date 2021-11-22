Good morning, everyone. Am excited to be back with you on what’s expected to be a cloudy Monday with temperatures in the 50s and some rain.

We start the week with a story of hope coming from the despair of the city’s gun violence epidemic. Today’s top story looks at the children left in its wake and the advocate who, through the pain of her own loss and that of her granddaughter, has done something amazing for those children.

Also, in the aftermath of the Delco police shooting of 8-year-old Fanta Bility, we explore the legal rationale for charging two teens with first-degree murder — despite it being the cops who struck Fanta and others in a barrage of gunfire.

In 2009, after her daughter was fatally shot, Terrez McCleary put her own grief on the back burner to be a rock for her granddaughter, Ghazalah Washington. To support and advocate for victims of gun violence and their families, McCleary founded Moms Bonded by Grief, a group that’s in the ear of public officials, participating in protests and establishing scholarships.

But McCleary wanted to do more. She wanted to get children like her granddaughter away from the concrete confines of the city. So she took 50 kids on a field trip — and our metro columnist Helen Ubiñas was invited to join.

Through Ubiñas, the images of photographer Jessica Griffin, and video from Kristen Balderas, we bring you a a remarkable story of shared experiences, inspiration, and hope.

When two teenage boys were charged with first-degree murder in the police shooting of 8-year-old Fanta Bility, many people were left confused. Police fired the deadly shot, but no officers have been charged.

The Delaware County District Attorney’s office is relying on a legal concept called “transferred intent,” saying the teens’ actions directly led to Fanta’s death. The police, prosecutors said, were firing at a vehicle they believed was connected to a shooting between the two teenagers. The officers were mistaken — the car was not involved — and one of their bullets flew past the car and killed Fanta.

Still, questions remain...

Why the first-degree murder charges?

What’s going to happen to the officers?

And, when has “transferred intent” been used before?

Reporter Vinny Vella explains the case and the charges.

