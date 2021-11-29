Welcome back after the holiday weekend to cold post-Thanksgiving day scraping the low 40s.

Today’s top story is the first in a new series chronicling the lasting effects of being a victim of gun violence in Philadelphia. Three-quarters of shooting victims survive in a city that just tallied its 500th homicide of the year.

Evelyn Langley set out as she did every morning from her Germantown home to catch the bus to work, when a man walked up to her and said, “Hi, I got something for you.”

Then he shot her in the face.

Langley survived. But like so many who have become a statistic in unspeakable gun violence in Philly, her entire life has been upended. “It just tore my life apart,” she says.

Our reporter Anna Orso and photographer Jessica Griffin deliver a remarkable story of strength found amid tragedy.

What you should know today

No, seriously. Teens are picking up open retail jobs across the region, in line with a national trend of 16- to 19-year-olds entering the workforce in the highest numbers since before the Great Recession.

And they’re excited about it, too.

“This is my first job. I’m really enjoying it,” 15-year-old sophomore Nate McCollum says. “It’s really nice to have money in my pocket. And I’ve met a lot of new people. It’s helped me experience new things. [Plus], everyone’s bored and looking to get out of the house.”

Our reporter Erin Arvedlund has more on this bit of hopeful news just in time for the holiday season.

