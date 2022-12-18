It’s another cold one. Hanukkah’s getting underway so happy Hanukkah to all of you who celebrate.

🎶 Festive: We’ve got your nonboring holiday playlist covered to soundtrack your holiday.

If you’ve had your fill of the classics (we love you, Ronettes), consider switching it up with new releases from some of pop’s biggest stars. Music critic Dan DeLuca’s full list of holiday song picks range from some of pop’s blockbuster voices, like Alicia Keys and Norah Jones, to more unexpected contributions, like songs from alternative musician Kadhja Bonet and a 1985 Ray Charles album reissued this year.

A sampling:

🌶️ The sexy one: Jody Watley “Christmas Time Is Here.”

🔮 The psychedelic one: Los Bitchos “Los Chrismos.”

🎄 The soothing one: Norah Jones “Christmas In My Soul / Christmastime.”

There’S plenty to fuel your nostalgia and original compositions that can help move your party playlist forward. Keep reading to see and hear what made Dan DeLuca’s cut.

❓Pop Quiz❓

Where’s the weekend getaway Taylor was fantasizing about?

A) Little town of Bethlehem

B) America’s playground, Atlantic City

C) Snow on the beach (reference to that other Taylor)

D) Poconos cabin

Find out if you remember the answer.

🧩 Unscramble the Anagram 🧩

Pre-Santa Claus who was said to stalk Philly’s streets with a bundle of birch.

LIBELSNECK

We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Send us your own original anagram to unscramble if you’d like. Email us if you know the answer. Cheers to John Piernikowski who correctly guessed Friday’s answer: BRIAN DAWKINS.

