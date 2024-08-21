🛣️ Capping I-95 | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Hi, Philly. It’ll be another sunny day in the mid-70s.

First up today, we have a visual explainer of how the I-95 capping project will reconnect Philadelphians to the Delaware waterfront, and the expected impacts and benefits.

Advertisement

And, on another note, nearly two years after gun violence took her only child, Meredith Elizalde has left Philadelphia to start over in Montana. We follow her as she puts the city — and reminders of her grief — in the rearview mirror.

Here’s what you need to know today.

— Julie Zeglen (morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

Since its construction along the Delaware River in the 1970s, I-95 has cut off access to much of the waterfront. An ambitious development will change that over the next five years.

🛣️ The $329 million project will cover — or “cap” — two city blocks worth of now-empty space above the highway between Walnut and Chestnut Streets, starting at Front Street. In its place will be a 12-acre public park complete with a pavilion, ice rink, and amphitheater.

🚧 Work has already begun, and the park is expected to open in 2029.

🌳 It’s not the only capping project in the works. The Chinatown Stitch, meant to cover the Vine Street Expressway between 10th and 13th Streets, is expected to break ground in 2027.

The Inquirer’s Sam Morris and Dain Saint explain how the capping of I-95 will happen, visualized with some very cool 3D renderings.

After Meredith Elizalde’s only son was shot and killed while leaving his high school football game in September 2022 amid surging levels of gun violence, she decided she must leave Philadelphia.

It was the city where both she and Nicolas were born. But now, forever, it is also the place of his murder, and the origin of her grief.

“I lost my city. I lost my career. I lost my motherhood,” the former teacher said. “I lost everything.”

Elizalde is starting over 2,300 miles away as she pursues a Ph.D. in international conservation — a subject Nick loved — in Montana. And she feels like she’s taking him with her.

Gun violence reporter Ellie Rushing follows Elizalde as she prepares to say goodbye to Philadelphia.

What you should know today

🧠 Trivia time

The Inquirer went shopping at four school supply stores in Philadelphia to see where parents can get the cheapest supplies for the kids these school year. Which store leads in low prices?

A) Dollar Tree

B) Staples

C) Target

D) Walmart

Think you know? Check your answer.

What we’re...

🎤 Watching: Comedian Chip Chantry’s new Philly-loving special, “Move Closer to Your World.”

🎸 Naming: As many Bruce Springsteen songs as we can via this fun quiz.

💉 Planning: To get the new COVID vaccines when they’re (likely) available in September.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

The Jersey-raised guitar player, backup vocalist, and musical director of the E Street Band.

VAST ZEN ADVENT

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Clifford Burton, who solved Tuesday’s anagram: SS United States. The stewards of the “Ikea boat” must forge and finalize a deal to move the ship from South Philly by Sept. 12 or risk losing custody of the ocean steam liner.

Photo of the day

👙 One last chill thing: Though summer doesn’t officially end for another month, Philly pool season has already begun winding down. Check the city’s schedule to see when your local public pool is closing.

Thanks for starting your day with The Inquirer. Same time, same place tomorrow?

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.