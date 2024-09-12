Is Pa. in the Midwest? | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Morning, Philly. It’s another sunny Thursday, with high temps near 85.

Is Pennsylvania in the Midwest? To Philadelphians, the question likely sounds absurd. Yet the debate has political repercussions far beyond those of Wawa vs. Sheetz.

And we catch up with the Brazilian Eagles fan who went viral for his Philadelphia Cream Cheesehead. Read on for these stories and many more.

By this stage in the presidential election run-up, you know that national eyes are on purple Pennsylvania, where urban Democrats live alongside rural Republicans (though there’s plenty happening in between to blur that narrative).

At the same time, a strange characterization has emerged: People keep referring to the state as the Midwest. They’re wrong. ... Right?

It’s an election thing: The debate pops up especially around voting time, when this “swingiest of all swing states” gets lumped into the also electorally important, solidly Midwestern Wisconsin and Michigan.

Pittsburgh vs. Philly: For a sliver of the electorate, it makes sense. Western Pennsylvanians feel culturally closer to Youngstown, Ohio, than they do the Jersey Shore. Some Pittsburghers even prefer the distinction “Appalachian” as a nod to the mountain range that stretches through the region.

Is Pennsylvania in the Midwest? Not to most official federal entities, which define it as Mid-Atlantic. (That’s a whole thing, too.) Yet to some, “Midwest” has become shorthand for “battleground” — which the state undeniably is.

Reporter Alfred Lubrano spoke to expert yinzers to bridge the terminological divide.

What you should know today

We can thank Vince Papale for sparking an Eagles fandom so strong that one Brazilian man felt inspired to wear a Philadelphia Cream Cheesehead on international television.

🦅 São Paulo resident Lucas Paiva modeled the giant, tinfoil hat after the yellow cheeseheads worn by followers of his team’s season-opener rivals.

🦅 Americans at the game loved it. Then it went viral. But to Paiva, having the opportunity to watch the Eagles beat the Packers in his home country was the real highlight.

🦅 “After the birth of my son, this was the most important thing that happened in my life,” said Paiva, who also has a tattoo of the Philly Special play design.

Sports reporter Gabriela Carroll spoke to the fan behind the cream cheesehead.

P.S. Ahead of their Monday game against the Atlanta Falcons, play the second edition of our weekly Eagles game, Bird Box.

What we’re...

📖 Reading: 1/6: A Graphic Novel, which its creators are sending to every public high school in Pennsylvania.

🏠 Asking: Can Philly do more to preserve Black heritage historical sites?

❤️ Mourning: Frankie Beverly, the beloved Philadelphia soul singer who died Tuesday at 77.

Photo of the day

🚢 One last ongoing thing: It’s deadline day for the SS United States to leave Pier 82 in front of the South Philadelphia Ikea, but the boat’s stewards again want more time to come up with a plan.

