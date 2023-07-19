The fastest way to the Shore | Morning Newsletter

It looks like we could be in for another day of intermittent thunderstorms with a high of 87.

Our lead story might be the most delightful read you’ll have today. The first goal of any Shore trip is how to get there ahead of fellow beachgoers. Everyone has their own tips and tricks, but which route is the most efficient?

Clearly, a race is the only way to be sure.

Follow along as five of our staffers dashed from The Inquirer’s newsroom at 100 Independence Mall West on a Friday afternoon to Manco & Manco Pizza on the Ocean City Boardwalk.

What’s your tried and true methods of getting to the Shore in record time from Philly? And what’s a plan you tried that you’ll never do again? I want to know the full story. 📮 Email me your routes and/or advice for a chance to be featured here.

At 4 p.m. on a Friday, five staffers tackled the age-old question: What is the best way to get to the Jersey Shore?

Meet the contestants and their routes:

🚗 Digital Producer Tommy Rowan took the back roads. He took the Commodore Barry Bridge, followed Route 322 to Route 55, then Route 40 to Mays Landing, and local roads to Ocean City.

🚗 Reporter Aubrey Whelan, along with her husband, used a variation of her family’s back route: Across the Ben Franklin Bridge, then routes 55, 49, then 50.

🚗 Reporter Jason Nark took the Atlantic City Expressway with his teenage son.

🚆 Digital Editor Felicia Gans Sobey went car-less and did a mix of trains and rideshares: SEPTA to 30th Street Station, NJ Transit to Atlantic City, and then a rideshare to Ocean City.

...And our bonus contender was our Interactive Newsroom Developer Jasen Lo. He took PATCO to Lindenwold, N.J and then biked the rest of the way. 🚲

The winner was the first one to have a slice from Manco & Manco Pizza.

Take your bets and find out who won!

Daryll Jones, 50, is a self-proclaimed elder goth. He isn’t just embracing the scene, he’s investing in it.

Jones was deeply entrenched in the goth scene for nearly a decade in the ‘90s before he turned his attention in 2001 to focus on his marriage, his son, and his business, Atomic City Comics on South Street.

That changed in 2019 when Jess Cyphers, a friend he met through a weekly Dungeons & Dragons game, suggested he go to goth show. He fell right back into the scene.

In May, he opened The DreamEerie, a shop that specializes in furniture and home goods with a dark aesthetic. He brought on Cyphers as a manager. Inside, there’s a coffin coffee table and coffin bookshelves; blankets with themes like “Witches Going to Their Sabbath”; and taxidermy bugs and animals.

In their own words: “We’re kind of like your weird goth grandmother’s house,” Cyphers said.

Continue reading to learn what Jones hopes for the future of the store.

What is the name of the camel that was hanging out in Northern Liberties eating baguettes on Monday?

A) Carter

B) Max

C) Jade

D) Pearl

🎵Anticipating: A concert-filled Thursday in Philly with Jenny Lewis at the Met and Amos Lee with the Philadelphia Orchestra at the Mann Center.

🌳 Reading: The second installment of My Summer Job, a weekly series that puts a spotlight on the jobs of Philadelphia’s seasonal workers. This week, follow a day in the life of a South Philly educator who opted to be a camp counselor for the summer months.

Hint: South Philly

POET ZEBRINE

