The Philadelphia Police Department is looking into an incident that occurred late last week in North Philly between a white officer and a young black man. Video of the encounter went viral on social media. Also, the police department’s union is planning to sue the city over a faulty system that’s resulted in, among other things, incorrect paychecks. Elsewhere, Democratic presidential candidates are making a campaign stop in Philadelphia today. Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, and others will try to make their case in front of thousands of labor union members at the Workers’ Presidential Summit.
Former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders will be joined by five other presidential candidates at the Workers’ Presidential Summit this afternoon. They’ll each speak for 20 to 30 minutes, taking questions in front of thousands of union workers from the region.
The president of the Philadelphia AFL-CIO started the event out of concern that unions could be too quick to support Biden. But Biden was slow to commit to the event, which is at the Pennsylvania Convention Center and just a few blocks from his headquarters. Biden’s campaign told The Inquirer yesterday that he would appear at the event.
The police department is probing a white officer’s interaction with a young black man in which the officer temporarily placed him in the back of a police cruiser. A video of the incident circulated widely on social media and now has more than 1.5 million views.
The incident took place last Thursday near 23rd Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue. It’s not clear what led to the encounter. The Twitter user who posted the video wrote that she had been waiting for a bus with a group of teens when police officers showed up.
- A Camden County police officer was found not guilty by a federal jury yesterday. He could have faced 10 years in prison if he was convicted of beating an innocent man who he wrongly thought was a gunman.
- The auction for St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children has morphed into something bigger: an all-out battle for Philly’s health-care market.
- Philadelphia, Camden, and seven other cities won grants this month to help them become safer and more equitable places to give birth.
- The Philadelphia police union is planning to sue the city over problems with a software system that has produced faulty paychecks, vacation accruals, and tax deductions.
- A former Vanguard manager is going to prison next month for stealing millions from dead clients. He explains why he did it to The Inquirer.
- If you’ve ever checked out the Philadelphia skyline at night, you may have noticed a surprising number of buildings still lit up. But, as the old saying goes, don’t judge a corporate office building by its lighting.
- 🥁🥁🥁 Philly’s best burger (according to the judges at Burger Brawl 2019) is ...
- Inside a rich town’s food pantry, where low-income people aren’t forgotten.
- There’s been a lot of recession talk recently. So should you make sure your investments are recession-proof?
- Horses on a Chester County farm help people heal. But soon the horses will need a permanent home.
“The world we live in demands that we remain intellectually curious and find ways to push the limits of what we think we can accomplish.” — Christine Kelleher Palus, the dean of Villanova’s College of Professional Studies, writes about how the adult students she interacts with every day demonstrate the fundamental ideals of higher education.
- We still have a lot to learn about vaping, especially how people vape, writes Risa Robinson, a professor and department chair at the Rochester Institute of Technology.
- And, The Inquirer Editorial Board writes that regulating e-cigs can’t be done with a “hammer.”
- NBC10 looks back at Hurricane Floyd, which set rainfall records in the region 20 years ago.
- “Why are American homes so big?” The Atlantic asks.
- The problem with the world’s biggest video game retailer is that it has too much of one thing, according to Business Insider.
Across nine months, artist Ed Marion invited nearly 60 people into his Cherry Street Pier studio. His goal? To capture their expressions within a pizza box. Why? To create something meaningful on an object that usually ends up in the trash.