The Philadelphia Police Department is looking into an incident that occurred late last week in North Philly between a white officer and a young black man. Video of the encounter went viral on social media. Also, the police department’s union is planning to sue the city over a faulty system that’s resulted in, among other things, incorrect paychecks. Elsewhere, Democratic presidential candidates are making a campaign stop in Philadelphia today. Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, and others will try to make their case in front of thousands of labor union members at the Workers’ Presidential Summit.

— Josh Rosenblat (@joshrosenblat, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

Democratic frontrunners will speak to thousands in Philly today

Former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders will be joined by five other presidential candidates at the Workers’ Presidential Summit this afternoon. They’ll each speak for 20 to 30 minutes, taking questions in front of thousands of union workers from the region.

The president of the Philadelphia AFL-CIO started the event out of concern that unions could be too quick to support Biden. But Biden was slow to commit to the event, which is at the Pennsylvania Convention Center and just a few blocks from his headquarters. Biden’s campaign told The Inquirer yesterday that he would appear at the event.

Philadelphia police are looking into an officer’s interaction with a teen that has been widely shared on social media

The police department is probing a white officer’s interaction with a young black man in which the officer temporarily placed him in the back of a police cruiser. A video of the incident circulated widely on social media and now has more than 1.5 million views.

The incident took place last Thursday near 23rd Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue. It’s not clear what led to the encounter. The Twitter user who posted the video wrote that she had been waiting for a bus with a group of teens when police officers showed up.

What you need to know today

Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly

OK, you’re technically right, @willyiu. But I was still 😓yesterday. Great photo, though.

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!

That’s Interesting

Opinions

Flavored Vapin'
Steve Sack, The Minneapolis Star-Tribune, MN
Flavored Vapin'

“The world we live in demands that we remain intellectually curious and find ways to push the limits of what we think we can accomplish.” — Christine Kelleher Palus, the dean of Villanova’s College of Professional Studies, writes about how the adult students she interacts with every day demonstrate the fundamental ideals of higher education.

  • We still have a lot to learn about vaping, especially how people vape, writes Risa Robinson, a professor and department chair at the Rochester Institute of Technology.
  • And, The Inquirer Editorial Board writes that regulating e-cigs can’t be done with a “hammer.”

What we’re reading

Guests look over The Pizza Box Portrait Project by artist Ed Marion during a reception in Cherry Street Pier on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
Guests look over The Pizza Box Portrait Project by artist Ed Marion during a reception in Cherry Street Pier on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.

Your Daily Dose of | Pizza Box Portraits

Across nine months, artist Ed Marion invited nearly 60 people into his Cherry Street Pier studio. His goal? To capture their expressions within a pizza box. Why? To create something meaningful on an object that usually ends up in the trash.