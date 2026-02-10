🥃 Olde-fashioned love stories | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Morning, Philly. The city’s snowpack is close to thawing. In the meantime, it’s still causing hardship for commuters and students — including those at Greenberg Elementary in the Northeast, which relocated kids on Monday due to weather-related building issues.

McGillin’s Olde Ale House has leaned hard into being the place where more couples have met than anywhere else in Philadelphia. The Center City pub even hosted a reunion for them.

And what makes someone love their grocery store? Ask the local shoppers who are already missing their Amazon Fresh, despite less-affectionate feelings about the chain’s billionaire owner.

🍻 The Italian visitor impressed by the bold woman sitting at the bar

🥃 The regular who disagrees with his now-wife over the details of their 1969 meeting — and whose brother met his own wife there

🍗 The Tinder user whose suggested date of beer and wings led to a pub proposal three years later

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, meet these couples and more in Zoe Greenberg’s report from McGillin’s inaugural reunion party for lovers.

More on romance: Looking for the perfect date-night spot to take your cutie of choice? Answer five questions and let our Date Finder match you with the best local restaurant for your vibe.

E-commerce giant Amazon recently closed all of its physical Amazon Fresh stores, including six in the Philadelphia area. Nearly 1,000 local workers were laid off.

The chain’s closure has prompted strong responses from some shoppers — not because they love the Jeff Bezos-owned company, but because they feel loyal to their stores’ employees, as well as to what’s cheap, close to home, or has the best selection.

And they don’t expect to feel the same way about Whole Foods if the fellow Amazon brand takes over the old Fresh stores.

In their own words: “I don’t feel bad for Amazon,” a former patron of the Northern Liberties location told The Inquirer. “I feel bad for the workers … I feel bad for the community members.”

Consumer reporter Erin McCarthy has the story on what makes a Philly shopper loyal to a grocery store.

🍋‍🟩 In other food news: Philly-based national delivery service Gopuff says orders for limes during the Super Bowl jumped more than 600% over previous Sundays in 2026.

What you should know today

Quote of the day

The Southwest Philadelphia-born singer is the star of a Visit Philly’s Indivisible campaign, a yearlong initiative highlighting the city’s diverse tourist destinations during America’s 250th birthday.

Plus: The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania was born at Carpenters Hall in Old City, where it declared its independence from Britain. The historic site is celebrating the state’s own Semiquincentennial with a yearlong event series.

🧠 Trivia time

Moore College of Art and Design announced Monday that it will consider making what big change in 2027?

A) Ending its focus on visual arts

B) Moving to the suburbs

C) Opening undergraduate programs to men

D) Doubling in size

Think you know? Check your answer.

What and whom we’re ...

💃 Applauding: The Mayfair woman who helped break down Bad Bunny’s halftime show stage in under seven minutes.

🏒 Watching: These Czech and Canadian Flyers teammates play each other at the Olympics.

🍣 Saying goodbye to: Center City’s longest-operating Japanese restaurant.

🦅 Reviewing: Our updated guide to the 2026 Eagles offseason.

🇺🇸 Considering: What American citizenship means now.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: Malvern-based investment company

VANDA RUG

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here.

Cheers to Priscilla Samuelson, who solved Monday’s anagram: Willistown. Roadside bakeries are growing in Chester County, including in this township.

Photo of the day

Jump for joy! Slightly warmer weather is on its way. See you then.

