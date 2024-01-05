New year, new laws | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

We made it to Friday. It’s supposed to be sunny, with a chilly high near 37, but clouds will start rolling in over the evening. We’re keeping a close eye on the winter storm headed to the Philly region this weekend, but it looks like the city’s record snow-deprivation streak is safe.

A new year also means new laws on the books. Our main story breaks down notable changes to state rules, including when they take effect.

Between changes to the prosecution of SEPTA crimes and potentially life-saving measures in hospitals, several bills passed recently that will affect millions of Pennsylvanians.

Here’s a preview:

📦 Porch pirates can now face felony charges. More than 3,000 packages are stolen every year in the city of Philadelphia. This law goes in effect in February and hopes to “crack down on porch pirating” by increasing penalties for mail theft.

🍃 All medical marijuana growers can now sell directly to patients. Starting in March, they can apply and get a license to open dispensaries. Prior to this, only five out of 25 growers in the state were allowed to do so. The goal is to level the playing field for smaller independent medical marijuana businesses.

📿 Teachers can no longer be penalized for wearing religious garb. As of January, this law reverses a restriction in the state’s Public School Code of 1949. It makes Pennsylvania the last state in the U.S. to repeal its “garb statute.”

See the full list of new laws to look out for in 2024.

A manuscript from the 16th century lived at the Rosenbach Museum & Library for more than a century. But as it turns out, it was stolen property.

How it got there: Renowned Philadelphia book collector A.S.W. Rosenbach acquired some prints and ephemera, which came with six pages from a 1599 manuscript, from an American expat living in Peru. That manuscript contained groundbreaking history about the origins of theater in the Americas, but Rosenbach didn’t know — and never knew — that it had been stolen.

The discovery: An international investigation was launched after a Seattle-based theater scholar noticed the pages were missing. The Rosenbach went on to voluntarily remove the manuscript from the collection, and hand it over to agents from the FBI Art Crime Unit to start their journey back home.

Read on for more on the contents of the mysterious pages and their impact on what we know about American theater history.

What you should know today

🧠 Trivia time

A Pittsburgh couple is going viral after their dog had a very expensive snack.

What did the pooch eat?

A) A diamond ring

B) A gold bar

C) $4,000 in cash

D) A Rolex watch

Think you know? Check your answer.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: Celebrating Ziggy Stardust from Jan. 5-13

BEEHIVE SLOWPOKE WILLY

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Judy Pidgeon who correctly guessed Thursday’s answer: Chestnut Hill.

Photo of the day

