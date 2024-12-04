Origins of a crisis | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Welcome to Wednesday, Philly. Snow enthusiasts, your time is nigh: The region may get its first (barely) measurable snowfall of the season Thursday.

A long history of social ills and inequitable policies has conspired to push the Black homicide rate far beyond that of other racial groups. Today’s lead story digs into the origins of the city’s modern gun violence crisis.

And through the year, Inquirer photographers captured images showcasing the powerful bond between Philadelphians and their beloved rituals. Our photo essay below features scenes from religious ceremonies, ethnic traditions, sports celebrations, and more.

The roots of one of Philadelphia’s most intractable challenges reach back centuries.

Beginning with W.E.B. Du Bois’ “The Philadelphia Negro” published in 1899, scholars have long identified institutional racism, including segregation and redlining, as a major contributor to the enduring cycle of violence faced by the city’s Black residents.

Today, gun violence disproportionately touches Black Philadelphians: Since 2015, more than 80% of victims and 79% of people arrested for gun violence have been Black. This troubling trend continues even as the city’s gun violence rates are declining.

Trace reporter Mensah M. Dean examines the origins of this crisis and its ongoing impact on Black Philadelphians. This story appears in collaboration with The Trace, a nonprofit newsroom covering gun violence in America.

What are your rituals? From reading the morning paper to participating in parades to religious worship, we all have them.

This year, Inquirer photographers documented scores of Philadelphians honoring their closest-held traditions.

They were on site for the annual Odunde Festival, the procession of saints at the Italian Market Festival, and a Holi celebration on a college campus. They captured Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts as he kneeled in prayer before the start of the game, and a family as they set up their ofrenda for a Dia de los Muertos event.

Their new photo essay documents these diverse and colorful rituals and more. As you scroll through the images, consider how your own rituals shape your life.

What you should know today

P.S. The link to this story was broken in yesterday’s newsletter: Listen to clips from the conversation between the parents of a 5-year-old who died after undergoing a lymphatic procedure and the CHOP doctors who performed it. (Then, read five takeaways from The Inquirer’s deep dive on the hospital’s innovative treatment program.)

