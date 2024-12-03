Andy Kim will join the U.S. Senate next week following George Helmy’s resignation

U.S. Rep. Andy Kim will officially join the U.S. Senate before the year ends.

After Sen. Bob Menendez (D., N.J.) gave in to resounding calls to resign earlier this year following his bribery conviction, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy filled the open post with his former advisor George Helmy on a temporary basis until the November election winner was determined.

Helmy announced Tuesday that he intends to resign on Dec. 8, just days after the U.S. Senate election results are slated to be certified on Dec. 5. Murphy plans to appoint Kim on Dec. 9, the day after Helmy’s resignation.

The governor said he plans to provide Kim “the smoothest possible transition into office” with the appointment.

By joining the chamber before the new session begins in January, Kim will have more seniority than the ten other incoming freshman senators — an argument that was made in favor of Kim being appointed to replace Menendez earlier this year. But it’s unclear whether it will impact Kim’s committee assignments.

Kim, whose South Jersey district is centered in Burlington County, defeated Republican hotelier Curtis Bashaw of Cape May by nearly 10 percentage points in the November election. Before winning the Democratic primary, he had been in a primary battle with first lady Tammy Murphy, the governor’s wife, until she dropped out, citing a divisive competition.

Murphy appointed Helmy amid Menendez’s resignation in August, and the short-term senator was sworn in on Sept. 9.

Helmy served on various committees and introduced and co-sponsored more than 30 bills, according to his office. He advocated for youth mental health as well as providing humanitarian aid to Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon.

“Looking back on my now 85 days and counting in this office, I am proud of the work my team and I have been able to accomplish,” he said in a statement. " ... I will look back on this time with great affection.”

Helmy said he has been working closely with Kim since his election win to allow for a seamless transition.

“Having known him for nearly a decade now, I can attest to Senator Kim’s great dedication, character, and empathy towards the people of New Jersey,” Helmy said. “ ... I look forward to witnessing what he will accomplish in the elevated role.”

Kim said in a statement that he plans on continuing to focus on the youth mental health crisis that Helmy embraced addressing.

“Senator Helmy has stepped up to serve New Jersey numerous times in his career, and we are grateful for his willingness to do so yet again in a time of need,” Kim said. “His tenure in the Senate was one of dedication and stability. ... I thank Senator Helmy for his friendship and service.”