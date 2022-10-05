Expect more rain and temps to reach the low 60s.

Election Day is creeping up on us and all eyes are on the Pennsylvania races for governor and U.S Senate. Both have been a lot of things, but not boring isn’t one of them.

Today’s lead story focuses on the Republican nominees in those races, Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, and how their respective strategies couldn’t be more different.

If you see this 🔑 in today’s newsletter, that means we’re highlighting our exclusive journalism. You need to be a subscriber to read these stories.

— Taylor Allen (@TayImanAllen, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

With a barely a month left until Election Day, Doug Mastriano talks mainly to his devoted but small base of support.

This choice has some fellow Republicans cringing because he hasn’t done much to expand his backing beyond his hardcore fans. Calling him an extremist, some have opted to go with his Democratic rival, Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Meanwhile, Mehmet Oz doesn’t have much, if any, vocal enthusiasm. He barely won the GOP nomination and recent polling suggests Republican voters still feel lukewarm about him.

But unlike Mastriano, Oz is aiming for broader, if less excited, backing. Since he won the primary, the celebrity surgeon has tried to soften his profile to appeal to swing voters (and even some in deep blue cities).

Continue reading reporter Jonathan Tamari’s analysis to understand how these strategies could impact Election Day.

Philadelphia detectives are searching for a 16-year-old who is expected to face murder charges over last week’s shooting outside of Roxborough High School.

What we know: Police believe Dayron Burney-Thorne participated in the crime that left 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde dead and four others wounded. It was not clear Tuesday whether detectives believe Burney-Thorne was one of the five shooters or the getaway driver.

There’s a warrant for Burney-Thorne’s arrest on counts including theft and obstruction of justice because of his connection to the stolen Ford Explorer that was used in the crime.

Burney-Thorne is expected to be charged as an adult with counts including murder, attempted murder, and weapons offenses

Police have not publicly identified any other subjects.

Reporter Chris Palmer has the latest information.

What you should know today

Two young writers now have their poetry on SEPTA bus shelters in Fishtown through the help of Motivos magazine, a local publication printed in English and Spanish that aims to inspire and empower Latino youth.

The poets: Brigitte Zigglih is a 17-year-old student at Girard College and wrote “My Work Is Not Yet Done” which tells a story about anxiety, depression, paranoia and what keeps her pushing through.

Eliot Olaya is a 23-year-old lifelong West Philly resident who wrote “What It Took To Get Here.” It’s about how freedom is earned and how people have pushed for it over generations.

Continue reading Sabrina Iglesias’ reporting to learn more about these two poets and how their work ended up on livening up people’s commutes.

What we’re...

📰 Reading: The Atlantic’s “Herschel Walker is Demonstrating the New Law of Politics”

🚌 Sharing: Everything we know so far about SEPTA’s plan to overhaul bus services (and what it means for your commute)

🧩 Unscramble the Anagram 🧩

Hint: Halloween Nights

ANETT INTESTINE RATEPAYERS

Think you know? Send your guess our way at morningnewsletter@inquirer.com. We’ll give a shout-out to a reader at random who answers correctly. Today’s shout-out goes to Georgina Simpson, who correctly guessed Ed Rendell as Monday’s answer.

Photo of the Day

And that’s your Wednesday. I’ll be back in your inbox tomorrow.