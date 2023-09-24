Fed up with ticket scams | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Welcome to the autumn equinox. It’s a chilly, windy, and soggy day, thanks in part to the remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia. The system continues to approach the Philadelphia region but its power is steadily declining. Stay tuned to our updating list of events throughout the region that have been canceled or postponed.

Fed up with ticket scams? So are some Pennsylvania lawmakers who want to get tougher on resellers. Today’s lead story explores a new bill that would crack down on these ripoffs.

Whether it’s Taylor Swift’s Eras tour in Philly or Eagles playoff tickets, demand for big events can get intense. Desperate fans can become prime targets for swindlers.

But even smaller events and fans are affected. More than half of online comments on posts advertising a Labor Day weekend event in Allentown were potential scammers, according to Curt Mosel, chief operating officer of the nonprofit Lehigh Valley event coordinator ArtsQuest.

This threat lurks prevalently on social media. Take Frances Dwyer, for example, who sent $150 to someone on Facebook who claimed to be reselling two tickets to the Luke Combs concert in July.

The tickets never came. Instead, Dwyer, a 21-year-old Temple University student, was blocked by the Facebook user. Then she had to figure out how to get her money back.

In other cases, the tickets do come, but they are fake. Fans don’t realize they were scammed until they go to scan the bar code at the venue.

A bill introduced earlier this month calls for harsher consequences for ticket scams. Legislators are hoping that fewer consumers experience the disappointment, and often shame, that comes with getting scammed by resellers of tickets to concerts, sports games, and other events.

Keep reading for a closer look at the penalties that would be instated under this new law.

In 2021, the federal government pushed to keep the nation’s fragile child care system afloat during the pandemic.

Now, $40 billion worth of funding from the American Rescue Plan Act is set to run out at the end of the month.

According to research and estimates from The Century Foundation, once that money is gone:

Nearly 3,000 Pennsylvania child-care programs are expected to close Over 11,000 childcare jobs will be lost Over 150,000 children will lose their child care

Diane Barber, executive director of the Pennsylvania Child Care Association, said the stimulus money kept the child care system afloat for a while, but it didn’t fix the problems.

In her own words: “It’s like playing Jenga. We moved things around and took pieces from the bottom but we all know how the game is going to end. Eventually you know it’s going to collapse.”

Keep reading to hear from day care owners on the fallout of the loss of government support in the child care sector.

